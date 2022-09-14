SUPERHERO SONGWRITING FOR KIDS! Now Streaming on Broadway on Demand

Is there a youngster in your life who has caught the songwriting "bug" but doesn't know where to begin...?

Award-winning musical theatre composer Brian Feinstein is premiering his "Songwriting Series for Kids" on Broadway on Demand! My 3-part video series will teach your kids the essentials of songwriting, from rhymes, to melodies, to catchy choruses and beyond. No musical training required - just a song in your heart, and a desire to learn, is all that's needed!

Please visit: www.BroadwayOnDemand.com and enter "Superhero Songwriting" in the search field.