STRAYS Short Film Acquired by 7 Palms Entertainment

Strays, a short film about the day in the life of a Pakistani immigrant, is set to be distributed by 7 Palms Entertainment. The film features a cast of Broadway alums, led by James Rana, who starred in The Band's Visit.

The movie tells the story of a Pakistani immigrant living alone in Coney Island, who spends lonely days driving people throughout the city. Eventually, a stray cat enters his life and brings him the gift of friendship.

"When I was a child, my uncles came here from Pakistan," said Rana, who also wrote the screenplay. "They labored tirelessly to provide a better life for their families. I never forgot the sacrifices they and countless immigrants made and continue to make. 'Strays' honors the beauty of the immigrants who make up the tapestry of New York."

"7 Palms Entertainment is thrilled to represent Strays," said 7 Palms founder Colin Laviola. "Together we're proud to help bring this charming Urdu-English film to audiences who will appreciate its warmth, humor, and universal message of connection."

"This film was many years in the making," Rana said. "I saved my paychecks from the Broadway and national tour of 'The Band's Visit' to make this dream a reality. So many incredible artists - many immigrants themselves - have loaned their talents to make this film, because the story resonated with them."

Strays has been honored with awards and nominations from the Independent Shorts Awards International Film Festival, Festival of Cinema NYC, the Calgary Independent Film Festival, the Chalachitra International Film Awards, the Jaipur International Film Festival, Cinema Royale: Paris Edition and the Sweden Film Awards.

Actors included Tony nominee John-Andrew Morrison ("A Strange Loop"), Aizzah Fatima ("Americanish"), Obie winner Rocco Sisto, Kate MacCluggage ("Left on Tenth"), Al Nazemian ("For I Am Dead"), Shigeko Sara Suga ("Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk"), Mike Cefalo ("New York, New York"), Stephanie Troyak ("Sleep No More:), Hussein Smko, Angela Strauman, Jane Kotlyar and Marlee Eaton. Dancer/choreographer Or Schraiber directed, choreographed and edited "Strays"; Jane Kotlyar and Catherine Ann Taylor produced.

Musicians included Coleman Itzkoff, Miranda Cuckson, Shai Wetzer and Yonatan Daskal. Adam Baron-Bloch was the cinematographer, Dina El-Aziz designed costumes and Amanda Jencsik and Marie Roberts designed sets.

Founded in 2016, 7 Palms Entertainment has represented over 1,000 short- and feature-length films in sales to leading outlets in over 70 countries.



Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy