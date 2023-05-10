STORY PIRATES LIVE: A Benefit Show For Literacy Programs Comes to Town Hall This Month

The performance is on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES Photo 1 The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES
Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 2 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: Watch Highlights from OLIVER! at Encores! Photo 3 Video: Watch Highlights from OLIVER! at Encores!
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 4 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards

Join Story Pirates for their biggest kid-powered show in NYC this year, featuring comedy-improv and hit songs like "Cats Sit on You," "All 8 Unicorns," "The Wizard Who Just Goes Poof" and more. Kids in the audience will help the cast create a new song and comedy sketch on the spot.This highly interactive show is the first in a planned national tour later this year. All proceeds from this benefit performance will go to Story PIrates Changemakers, the nonprofit arm of Story Pirates which makes literacy programming accessible to under-resourced schools, children and families.

The show features Peter, Eric and Nimene from the Webby and iHeart Radio Award-winning Story Pirates Podcast, Alex and Andrew from New York City's PBS affiliate WNET Thirteen's SPTV, and a video appearance by fan favorite DJ Squirm-a-lot. The audience can participate in the comedy-improv action onstage while benefiting a great cause.

Story Pirates Live: The Amazing Adventure will also be performed on Monday, May 22, for an invited audience of 1,400 under-resourced local school children thanks to support from corporations like NBC Universal, Salesforce, Bloomberg, Amazon, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

TICKET PRICES: General admission seating tickets are $35. Multiple ticket packages are available with special pricing. VIP tickets are $100 (includes priority seating, Story Pirates merchandise, and a post-show meet and greet with the cast).

beacon




BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Full Cast Announced for LONG DAYS JOURNEY INTO NIGHT West End Photo
Full Cast Announced for LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT West End

The new West End production of Eugene O'Neill's autobiographical magnum opus Long Day's Journey into Night led by Emmy-winner Brian Cox has added Golden Globe and Emmy-winner Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) and more to its cast.

Photos: The Company Of HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Meets The Press! Photo
Photos: The Company Of HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Meets The Press!

The company of Here Lies Love, the musical from the minds of Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim (music), met the press this week and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the moment!

Video: Broadways Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Photo
Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations

On May 22, Broadway's best dancers and choreographers will gather at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park) to celebrate the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards. In this video, watch as performers from Dancin', & Juliet, A Beautiful Noise, New York, New York, Some Like It Hot, and more come out to celebrate their nominations. Check out a full list of nominees here!

Lea Michele Teases Next Broadway Show After FUNNY GIRL Photo
Lea Michele Teases Next Broadway Show After FUNNY GIRL

Funny Girl is set to close on September 3, and Lea Michele is already planning her Broadway return! 


More Hot Stories For You

Kevin Chamberlin Joins THEATRE COUNTDOWN PODCAST With Ben Cameron And Asmeret GhebremichaelKevin Chamberlin Joins THEATRE COUNTDOWN PODCAST With Ben Cameron And Asmeret Ghebremichael
Patricia Clarkson, Alex Lawther, Daryl McCormack, And Louisa Harland Join Brian Cox For LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT West EndPatricia Clarkson, Alex Lawther, Daryl McCormack, And Louisa Harland Join Brian Cox For LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT West End
Lea Michele Teases Next Broadway Show After FUNNY GIRLLea Michele Teases Next Broadway Show After FUNNY GIRL
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/7/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/7/23

Videos

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU