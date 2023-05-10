STORY PIRATES LIVE: A Benefit Show For Literacy Programs Comes to Town Hall This Month

Join Story Pirates for their biggest kid-powered show in NYC this year, featuring comedy-improv and hit songs like "Cats Sit on You," "All 8 Unicorns," "The Wizard Who Just Goes Poof" and more. Kids in the audience will help the cast create a new song and comedy sketch on the spot.This highly interactive show is the first in a planned national tour later this year. All proceeds from this benefit performance will go to Story PIrates Changemakers, the nonprofit arm of Story Pirates which makes literacy programming accessible to under-resourced schools, children and families.

The show features Peter, Eric and Nimene from the Webby and iHeart Radio Award-winning Story Pirates Podcast, Alex and Andrew from New York City's PBS affiliate WNET Thirteen's SPTV, and a video appearance by fan favorite DJ Squirm-a-lot. The audience can participate in the comedy-improv action onstage while benefiting a great cause.

Story Pirates Live: The Amazing Adventure will also be performed on Monday, May 22, for an invited audience of 1,400 under-resourced local school children thanks to support from corporations like NBC Universal, Salesforce, Bloomberg, Amazon, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

TICKET PRICES: General admission seating tickets are $35. Multiple ticket packages are available with special pricing. VIP tickets are $100 (includes priority seating, Story Pirates merchandise, and a post-show meet and greet with the cast).