STEREOPHONIC on Broadway to Begin Performances Early & Offer $40 Tickets

Stereophonic will begin performances on Broadway one day early, on Tuesday, April 2. All tickets for the added performance will be $40, giving fans the opportunity to see it first.



Direct from its world premiere engagement at Playwrights Horizons, written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring songs by Academy Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire, the Broadway production was slated to begin performances on Wednesday, April 3 with an official opening night on Friday, April 19 for 14 weeks only.



“When I was a small boy, my mother took me to Broadway shows every other week,” stated David Adjmi, “She could afford to do this only because theatre was so much less expensive back then. And those shows changed my life. In this spirit, we are excited to offer $40 preview tickets to Stereophonic. I am thrilled to be able to share our show with as many theatergoers as possible.”



The cast, reprising their highly lauded performances, will include Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.



About Stereophonic

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.



The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair and wig design) and Justin Craig (music director). Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer and Taylor Williams.

