STEREOPHONIC Will Release Cast Recording Next Month; 'Masquerade' Video Out Now!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The new Broadway play Stereophonic, by David Adjmi, will release an original cast recording, featuring original songs by Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire. The digital album will be released on May 10, 2024, with the physical CD release set for June 14.

Preorder the album now here!

Plus, an all new video has been released featuring the song 'Masquerade'. Check it out below!

Direct from its smash hit world premiere engagement at Playwrights Horizons, Stereophonic is directed by Daniel Aukin and dominated the “Best Theater of 2023” lists, with top rankings in The New York Times, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out New York, Town & Country, TheaterMania, Theaterly, and The Spectator. The production is currently in performances at Broadway’s Golden Theatre (252 W. 45th Street) with an official opening night TONIGHT, Friday, April 19 for 14 weeks only.

The cast, reprising their highly lauded performances, will include Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Justin Craig (music director), and Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach). Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer and Taylor Williams, CSA. Production stage manager is Erin Gioia Albrecht and Andie Burns serves as assistant stage manager.