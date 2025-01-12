STEREOPHONIC Plays Final Broadway Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Today, January 12, Stereophonic will play its final performance at the Golden Theatre following 16 previews and 305 regular performances. The venue will soon be home to Operation Mincemeat.

Stereophonic is written by Tony Award winner David Adjmi, directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Aukin, and with music by Grammy Award winner Will Butler. It is the most Tony-nominated play of all time and the winner of five Tony Awards including Best Play. The critically acclaimed production premiered at Playwrights Horizons in 2023.

It opened on Broadway on April 19, 2024 to rave reviews. The original Broadway cast included Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon. It currently stars Amy Forsyth as Diana, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Holly, and Benjamin Anthony Anderson as Peter.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

The original cast recording of Stereophonic was released digitally through Sony Masterworks Broadway on May 10, with the physical CD released on June 14.

The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair and wig design), Justin Craig (music director), and Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach). Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer and Taylor Williams, CSA. Production stage manager is Erin Gioia Albrecht and Andie Burns serves as assistant stage manager.