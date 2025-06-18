STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances

The production will play its final performance on Sunday, June 29.
Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is now in its final two weeks on Broadway. The production, which has twice extended its run, plays its final performance on Sunday, June 29, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends stars two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, and is presented by MTC in association with CMI and Daryl Roth. Tickets are on sale at Telecharge.com and at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre box office.
Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends stars two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, and also includes Jacob Dickey, Kevin Earley, Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Kyle Selig, Maria Wirries, and Daniel Yearwood. The company also includes Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez, Greg Mills and Peter Neureuther.
Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is directed by Matthew Bourne, with artistic consultant Julia McKenzie, and choreographed by Stephen Mear. Set design by Matt Kinley, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton, sound design by Mick Potter, projection design by George Reeve, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, musical supervision by Alfonso Casado Trigo, with musical direction by Annbritt duChateau. Casting is by Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano, and Peter Van Dam for The TRC Company. Production Stage Manager is David Lober.