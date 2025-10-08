STAGE TIME Reveals Upcoming October Lineup of Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PJ Adzima and his nightlife juggernaut STAGE TIME are turning up the heat this fall with a stacked October lineup that spans downtown dance parties, musical debuts, and immersive Halloween revelry. From Madame X to Stage Time Studios to the iconic Slipper Room, every night is a new chapter in the city’s most unpredictable story.

“We built Stage Time to wake up New York nightlife,” says Adzima. “This is a renaissance for live performance—a movement, a mosaic, a little bit of chaos, and a lot of heart.”

October starts with a bang on Friday, October 11 for Girl Party x Summer Nights at Madame X (8PM–Late, $40 Cover). Go-Go Sovereign Summer Reign teams up with Girl Party’s Tai Hart to throw a femme-fueled dance riot at the legendary Madame X. Expect sweat, sequins, and soundtracks for your main character era. Calling all big spenders and final girls alike. There’s nothing more thrilling this season than being sexy

Saturday, October 12 – The Blind Lemon (Musical Presentation & Soirée) at Stage Time Studios (7PM–Late, FREE Entry). Your mission—should you choose to accept it—is to attend a first-act presentation of The Blind Lemon, a top-secret new spy musical by Karl Amundson & Tom Meglio. Presented by Kerri Inc, this special night blends live performance and salon-style intrigue. Limited seating. No intel leaks allowed.

STAGE TIME SPECTACULAR with PJ Adzima, the crown jewel of the series, curated and hosted by PJ Adzima, with a powerhouse lineup on October 13 at 8:00 pm at the Slipper Room. Expect Broadway fire, drag ferocity, and comedy chaos alongside Go-Go hostess extraordinaire Summer Reign. Featuring a cast of the city’s boldest voices, including Cinna Marie, Chris Turner, Ambrose Martos, Selena Surreal, Albert Cadabra, Casino People, and Kyla Gwen. Tickets are $30-$50 at the slipperroom.com

Thursday, October 30 – STAGE TIME SECRET: HALLOWEEN EDITION at Stage Time Studios (9PM–Late). Costumes required, inhibitions optional. These after-hours salon-style gatherings at Stage Time Studios strip it all back—figuratively and literally. With curated musical performances from various artists, spontaneous surprises from the art collective Sloondermoon, and rooms full of the ones in-the-know, Secret is where stars are born behind closed doors. IYKYK. Step through the curtain and into an intimate, immersive night of tricks, treats, and taboo. This Halloween, your secrets are the main event.

STAGE TIME LLC is a nightlife production company redefining what live entertainment means in New York City. Founded by Broadway actor PJ Adzima and partnered with entrepreneur Yuriy Pavlish, STAGE TIME blends the glamour of Broadway with the grit of downtown artistry. Anchored by its hit variety show Stage Time with PJ Adzima, which premiered its third season in September at the Slipper Room. The company curates one-of-a-kind events that spotlight the most exciting and diverse performers across genres, uniting previously siloed scenes to create new-age vaudeville entertainment.

STAGE TIME seeks to discover the best in live entertainment, creating original shows and events that unite audiences, foster community, and awaken the city that never sleeps.