SPLIT VALLEY: A Serialized Radio Mystery to Launch in December

SPLIT VALLEY will launch in its entirety on Thursday, December 3rd at 8:00pm EST.

SPLIT VALLEY is an audio drama which will launch in its entirety on Thursday, December 3rd at 8:00pm EST at www.splitvalley.com and be available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts following its premiere. Listeners will be encouraged to pull up a chair, dim the lights, and tune into www.splitvalley.com for its live launch, simulating a radio broadcast.

What would you do if you received a postcard saying only "We are here. Come find us?" No signature. Just a postmark: SPLIT VALLEY, NY. Adam Kleinhoffer, journalist and podcaster Columbia Public Radio, and production assistant Melanie Lavin follow this breadcrumb to the smallest town in New York State. Listen to how the story unfolds in eight audio episodes.

Five on a Match commissioned Caroline V. McGraw to write an audio drama in the spring of 2019. Inspired by true crime investigative podcasts, and the unique ways in which stories can be told through sound alone, Split Valley began to take shape. But then COVID-19 hit. Unable to use a recording studio due to quarantine, the creative team recorded remotely in 17 separate home studios across four separate states.

"Split Valley is a deeply humanist story wrapped in a pulp mystery. And it's got a wicked sense of humor!" says director Eddie Prunoske. "Due to the pandemic, we were forced to record the series in secluded home studios, which ended up appropriately mirroring the story's themes of isolation and longing for escape."

SPLIT VALLEY is produced by Five on a Match, written by Caroline V. McGraw, directed by Eddie Prunoske, sound designed by James Hansen, original music by Luke Santy, and featuring Emily Batsford, Michelle Beck, Christine Campbell, Anthony Cohn, Matthew Cohn, Amir Darvish, Ine?s del Castillo, Paul Guyet, Alice Jokela, Susannah Jones, Monica Lerch, Meg MacCary, Keilly McQuail, Sara Jane Munford, Owen Smith, and James Weber.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You