SOUND OFF: Music For Bail Reveals 2023-2024 Season Opener Featuring NYC Office of the Community Liaison

The program features music by notable Black, Brown, and Asian historical and living composers.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

In partnership with Groupmuse and produced in support of the NYC Office of the Community Liaison, musical-abolitionist collective Sound Off: Music for Bail present the first full show of their 2023-2024 season at the People's Forum on November 10th, at 7 PM. The program features music by notable Black, Brown, and Asian historical and living composers performed by violinists Aurora Mendez and Celina Farmer, violist Jay Julio, and cellist Angelique Montes.

Also in attendance will be featured speaker Tatiana Hill, who will offer a history of her work with the NYC Office of the Community Liaison in the wake of Judge Shira Scheindlin's 2013 ruling that "stop-and-frisk" policies are unconstitutional, and the path forward ten years later. General admission tickets are $15, and proceeds from these concerts directly support musicians and speakers. Free tickets are available at request to remove financial barriers to attendance, and the performance will be livestreamed at the People's Forum YouTube channel.

Sound Off: Music for Bail is a POC-led collective of musicians, activists, and thinkers dedicated to combining music performance with educational work that envisions alternatives to the current state of policing and imprisonment in the U.S. Their online programming includes free and low-cost instrument workshops, masterclasses with expert musicians, and concerts that raise funds for cash bail across the country. Sound Off: Music for Bail's concert programming during the 2023-2024 concert season is funded by community support and grants from the Surdna Foundation and NewMusicUSA's New Music Organization Fund.




