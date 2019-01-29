SOFT POWER And More Win 2019 LA Ovation Awards; See The Full Winners List

The 29th Annual LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards, celebrating theatrical excellence and achievement throughout Los Angeles, were presented on Monday, January 28, at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Thirty-six awards were bestowed upon 16 different Southern California theatre companies. The most honored companies of the year were Center Theatre Group (Soft Power); Rogue Artists Ensemble and East West Players (Kaidan Project: Walls Grow Thin); Bootleg Theatre (Theater Movement Bazaar's Grail Project); Geffen Playhouse (Ironbound, Sell/Buy/Date, Skeleton Crew); La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (South Pacific, Ain't Misbehavin'); Celebration Theatre (Priscilla Queen of the Desert); and The Echo Theater Company (Cry it Out). A Noise Within received the Best Season Award (A Raisin in the Sun, A Tale of Two Cities, Henry V, Mrs. Warren's Profession, Noises Off, The Madwoman of Chaillot).

Ovation Honors, which recognize outstanding achievement in areas that are not among the standard list of nomination categories, were awarded to Adrien Prevost (Music Composition for a Play, Kaidan Project: Walls Grow Thin, Rogue Artists Ensemble co-produced with East West Players) and Brian White, Sean Cawelti, Greg Ballora, Morgan Reban, Jack Pullman, and Christine Papalexis (Puppet Design, Kaidan Project: Walls Grow Thin, Rogue Artists Ensemble co-produced with East West Players).

Additionally, Center Theatre Group presented the 2018 Richard E. Sherwood Award for innovative and adventurous artists to writer, comedian, and performance artist Kristina Wong. This award is endowed by the Sherwood family and is accompanied by $10,000 to further Wong's artistic work.

The ceremony was directed by Jer Adrianne Lelliott and hosted by The Kilroys. Musical direction was by Gregory Nabours. Scenic advisor was Tom Buderwitz, lighting design was by Azra King-Abadi, sound design was by Cricket Myers, and projection design was by Jason Thompson and Kaitlyn Pietras. Production stage manager was Cate Cundiff and assistant stage managers were Morgan Zupanski and Brooke Baldwin. Producers were Marco Gomez, Mark Seldis, Eric Sims, and Max Oken.

LA Stage Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to building awareness, appreciation, and support for the performing arts in Los Angeles. LA STAGE is the go-to source for resources and opportunities for artists and arts administrators. LASA's programs include The Ovation Awards, onStage.LA, @This Stage, and LA STAGE Day.

BEST SEASON

A Noise Within (A Raisin In The Sun, A Tale Of Two Cities, Henry V, Mrs. Warren's Profession, Noises Off, The Madwoman Of Chaillot)

Best Production Of A Play (intimate Theatre)

CRY IT OUT The Echo Theater Company

Best Production Of A Play (large Theatre)

IRONBOUND Geffen Playhouse

Best Production Of A Musical (Intimate Theatre)

PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Celebration Theatre

Best Production Of A Musical (Large Theatre)

SOFT POWER Center Theatre Group

Best Presented Production

SELL/BUY/DATE Geffen Playhouse

Acting Ensemble Of A Play

THEATER MOVEMENT BAZAAR'S GRAIL PROJECT Bootleg Theater

Acting Ensemble Of A Musical

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

Choreography

TINA KRONIS THEATER MOVEMENT BAZAAR'S GRAIL PROJECT Bootleg Theater

Music Direction

David O SOFT POWER Center Theatre Group

Book For An Original Musical

David Henry Hwang SOFT POWER Center Theatre Group

Lyrics/Composition For An Original Musical

David Henry Hwang Jeanine Tesori SOFT POWER Center Theatre Group

Playwriting For An Original Play

MOLLY METZLER CRY IT OUT The Echo Theater Company

Direction Of A Musical

Richard Israel VIOLET Actors Co-op

Direction Of A Play

TINA KRONIS THEATER MOVEMENT BAZAAR'S GRAIL PROJECT Bootleg Theater

Lead Actor In A Musical

Thomas Hobson as Andre AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

Lead Actress In A Musical

ALYSE LOUIS as Zoe/Hillary SOFT POWER Center Theatre Group

Lead Actor In A Play

Peter Van Norden as Roote THE HOTHOUSE Antaeus Theatre Company

Lead Actress In A Play

Carolyn Hennesy as Maria Callas MASTER CLASS Garry Marshall Theatre

Featured Actor In A Musical

Jeff Skowron. as Luther Billis SOUTH PACIFIC La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

Featured Actress In A Musical

Beth Kennedy as Max the Dog, Winter Warlock, Octy HOW THE PRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS Troubadour Theater Company

Featured Actor In A Play

Harry Groener as Shpigelsky THREE DAYS IN THE COUNTRY Antaeus Theatre Company

Featured Actress In A Play

CHRISTINE SAGE as Ariel THE TEMPEST The Porters of Hellsgate

Lighting Design (intimate Theatre)

Andrew Schmedake ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST After Hours Theatre Company

Lighting Design (Large Theatre)

KEN BOOTH HENRY V A Noise Within

Scenic Design (Intimate Theatre)

DILLION NELSON KEITH MITCHEL KAIDAN PROJECT: WALLS GROW THIN Rogue Artists Ensemble (co-produced with East West Players)

Scenic Design (Large Theatre)

Rachel Myers SKELETON CREW Geffen Playhouse

Sound Design (Intimate Theatre)

GILLIAN MOON STEPHEN SWIFT KAIDAN PROJECT: WALLS GROW THIN Rogue Artists Ensemble (co-produced with East West Players)

Sound Design (Large Theatre)

John Zalewski FREDERICK MainStreet Theatre Company

Costume Design (Intimate Theatre)

Allison Dillard PRICILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Celebration Theatre

Costume Design (Large Theatre)

Anita Yavich SOFT POWER Center Theatre Group

Video/Projection (Intimate Theatre)

MATTHEW HILL KAIDAN PROJECT: WALLS GROW THIN Rogue Artists Ensemble (co-produced with East West Players)

Video/Projection (Large Theatre)

Keith Skretch TIME ALONE Belle Réve Theatre Company

Fight Direction

KEN MERCKX HENRY V A Noise Within

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You