SOFT POWER And More Win 2019 LA Ovation Awards; See The Full Winners List
The 29th Annual LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards, celebrating theatrical excellence and achievement throughout Los Angeles, were presented on Monday, January 28, at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
Thirty-six awards were bestowed upon 16 different Southern California theatre companies. The most honored companies of the year were Center Theatre Group (Soft Power); Rogue Artists Ensemble and East West Players (Kaidan Project: Walls Grow Thin); Bootleg Theatre (Theater Movement Bazaar's Grail Project); Geffen Playhouse (Ironbound, Sell/Buy/Date, Skeleton Crew); La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (South Pacific, Ain't Misbehavin'); Celebration Theatre (Priscilla Queen of the Desert); and The Echo Theater Company (Cry it Out). A Noise Within received the Best Season Award (A Raisin in the Sun, A Tale of Two Cities, Henry V, Mrs. Warren's Profession, Noises Off, The Madwoman of Chaillot).
Ovation Honors, which recognize outstanding achievement in areas that are not among the standard list of nomination categories, were awarded to Adrien Prevost (Music Composition for a Play, Kaidan Project: Walls Grow Thin, Rogue Artists Ensemble co-produced with East West Players) and Brian White, Sean Cawelti, Greg Ballora, Morgan Reban, Jack Pullman, and Christine Papalexis (Puppet Design, Kaidan Project: Walls Grow Thin, Rogue Artists Ensemble co-produced with East West Players).
Additionally, Center Theatre Group presented the 2018 Richard E. Sherwood Award for innovative and adventurous artists to writer, comedian, and performance artist Kristina Wong. This award is endowed by the Sherwood family and is accompanied by $10,000 to further Wong's artistic work.
The ceremony was directed by Jer Adrianne Lelliott and hosted by The Kilroys. Musical direction was by Gregory Nabours. Scenic advisor was Tom Buderwitz, lighting design was by Azra King-Abadi, sound design was by Cricket Myers, and projection design was by Jason Thompson and Kaitlyn Pietras. Production stage manager was Cate Cundiff and assistant stage managers were Morgan Zupanski and Brooke Baldwin. Producers were Marco Gomez, Mark Seldis, Eric Sims, and Max Oken.
LA Stage Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to building awareness, appreciation, and support for the performing arts in Los Angeles. LA STAGE is the go-to source for resources and opportunities for artists and arts administrators. LASA's programs include The Ovation Awards, onStage.LA, @This Stage, and LA STAGE Day.
BEST SEASON
A Noise Within (A Raisin In The Sun, A Tale Of Two Cities, Henry V, Mrs. Warren's Profession, Noises Off, The Madwoman Of Chaillot)
Best Production Of A Play (intimate Theatre)
CRY IT OUT The Echo Theater Company
Best Production Of A Play (large Theatre)
IRONBOUND Geffen Playhouse
Best Production Of A Musical (Intimate Theatre)
PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Celebration Theatre
Best Production Of A Musical (Large Theatre)
SOFT POWER Center Theatre Group
Best Presented Production
SELL/BUY/DATE Geffen Playhouse
Acting Ensemble Of A Play
THEATER MOVEMENT BAZAAR'S GRAIL PROJECT Bootleg Theater
Acting Ensemble Of A Musical
AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts
Choreography
TINA KRONIS THEATER MOVEMENT BAZAAR'S GRAIL PROJECT Bootleg Theater
Music Direction
David O SOFT POWER Center Theatre Group
Book For An Original Musical
David Henry Hwang SOFT POWER Center Theatre Group
Lyrics/Composition For An Original Musical
David Henry Hwang Jeanine Tesori SOFT POWER Center Theatre Group
Playwriting For An Original Play
MOLLY METZLER CRY IT OUT The Echo Theater Company
Direction Of A Musical
Richard Israel VIOLET Actors Co-op
Direction Of A Play
TINA KRONIS THEATER MOVEMENT BAZAAR'S GRAIL PROJECT Bootleg Theater
Lead Actor In A Musical
Thomas Hobson as Andre AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts
Lead Actress In A Musical
ALYSE LOUIS as Zoe/Hillary SOFT POWER Center Theatre Group
Lead Actor In A Play
Peter Van Norden as Roote THE HOTHOUSE Antaeus Theatre Company
Lead Actress In A Play
Carolyn Hennesy as Maria Callas MASTER CLASS Garry Marshall Theatre
Featured Actor In A Musical
Jeff Skowron. as Luther Billis SOUTH PACIFIC La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts
Featured Actress In A Musical
Beth Kennedy as Max the Dog, Winter Warlock, Octy HOW THE PRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS Troubadour Theater Company
Featured Actor In A Play
Harry Groener as Shpigelsky THREE DAYS IN THE COUNTRY Antaeus Theatre Company
Featured Actress In A Play
CHRISTINE SAGE as Ariel THE TEMPEST The Porters of Hellsgate
Lighting Design (intimate Theatre)
Andrew Schmedake ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST After Hours Theatre Company
Lighting Design (Large Theatre)
KEN BOOTH HENRY V A Noise Within
Scenic Design (Intimate Theatre)
DILLION NELSON KEITH MITCHEL KAIDAN PROJECT: WALLS GROW THIN Rogue Artists Ensemble (co-produced with East West Players)
Scenic Design (Large Theatre)
Rachel Myers SKELETON CREW Geffen Playhouse
Sound Design (Intimate Theatre)
GILLIAN MOON STEPHEN SWIFT KAIDAN PROJECT: WALLS GROW THIN Rogue Artists Ensemble (co-produced with East West Players)
Sound Design (Large Theatre)
John Zalewski FREDERICK MainStreet Theatre Company
Costume Design (Intimate Theatre)
Allison Dillard PRICILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Celebration Theatre
Costume Design (Large Theatre)
Anita Yavich SOFT POWER Center Theatre Group
Video/Projection (Intimate Theatre)
MATTHEW HILL KAIDAN PROJECT: WALLS GROW THIN Rogue Artists Ensemble (co-produced with East West Players)
Video/Projection (Large Theatre)
Keith Skretch TIME ALONE Belle Réve Theatre Company
Fight Direction
KEN MERCKX HENRY V A Noise Within