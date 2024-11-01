SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE Musical in the Works With Music From A.R. Rahman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A musical adaptation of the film Slumdog Millionaire is in the works! Tony-winning producer Ken Davenport has secured the rights to develop the Academy Award-winning film into a new musical which will feature songs from the film including “Jai Ho” and new songs by Indian film industry icon A.R. Rahman who won two Oscars for his work on the 2008 film.

A.R. Rahman said, “I’m incredibly excited to begin work on Slumdog Millionaire: The Musical. This reimagined version will take you on an electrifying journey with new songs and a few unexpected twists. We can’t wait for you to experience it with us!”

Producer Ken Davenport said, “My father, Kenny Dipchand Hasija, never talked much about growing up in India, until I took him to see Slumdog Millionaire. Immediately after the credits rolled, the stories, the love, and the pride of where he was from poured out of him. It was one of the closest moments we ever had. Right then and there, I vowed to one day find a way to bring our Indian culture to the stage, as a way to honor him, and people of Indian descent all over the world. I just never imagined that I'd be able to do that with that very film, and with A.R. Rahman himself! I'm so grateful that this beloved story has been entrusted to me, with a special thank you to Paul Smith at Celador.”

Slumdog Millionaire is an exhilarating modern-day fairytale following two brothers as they struggle to survive on the streets of Mumbai. As one brother is seduced into a life of crime, the other defies all odds and embarks on a once in a lifetime opportunity that captures the heart of a nation. The rapturously romantic film was released in 2008 and the following year won two Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Score for Rahman, and Best Song for “Jai Ho” written by Rahman with lyrics by Gulzar.

The film is inspired by the award-winning Indian novel Q&A written by Vikas Swarup, with a screenplay by Simon Beaufoy, directed by Danny Boyle, and score by Rahman. The film was produced by Celador Films in association with Film 4.

When the motion picture premiered in late 2008, it was embraced by critics. As word of mouth and acclaim for the film spread, it became the surprise hit of 2009, having been produced for just $15 million, it went on to gross over $378 million internationally. Slumdog Millionaire is beloved by millions and still holds a 91% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film spawned a hit soundtrack produced by Rahman which won two Grammy Awards and sold over 2 million copies worldwide. The English-language single “Jai Ho (You Are My Destiny)” sung by Rahman and The Pussycat Dolls featuring Nicole Scherzinger was a Top 20 Billboard hit in the U.S. and was a Top 10 hit in over 20 countries.

Slumdog Millionaire: The Musical will be produced by Davenport in association with Celador International.

Other members of the creative team and additional details about Slumdog Millionaire will be announced in the coming months. To sign up for more information, please visit www.slumdogmillionairethemusical.com.