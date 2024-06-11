SLEEP NO MORE to Play Final Performance in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sleep No More will play its final performance on Sunday, September 29.

Created by Punchdrunk (Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle, directors) and produced by Emursive (co-founders Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati) in association with Rebecca Gold Productions, Sleep No More began previews on March 7, 2011. More than 13 years later it will have played to over two million attendees.

Emursive’s Jonathan Hochwald said, “The reaction to the news of our final extension has been overwhelming. We have scrambled to continually add performances to accommodate interest from around the world and we are excited to present one final summer of Sleep No More.”

Over the course of its groundbreaking run at Chelsea’s McKittrick Hotel, Sleep No More has welcomed world leaders, global dignitaries, fashion luminaries, and a kaleidoscope of musicians, film artists and rock legends.

The McKittrick Hotel quickly evolved into a multi-venue dining, nightlife, and entertainment destination, attracting adventurous patrons to its Manderley Bar, Club Car theater, rooftop garden restaurant, Gallow Green, and the Winter Lodge. The hotel’s diverse stages have hosted the likes of Mumford and Sons, Sting, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Flight of the Conchords, Jon Batiste, Jim James, Amy Schumer, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Bob Weir, Brandi Carlisle, Zac Brown, Jack Johnson, Dua Lipa, Josh Groban, Leslie Odom Jr., Jennifer Holliday, Ray LaMontagne, Avett Brothers, Band of Horses, RuPaul, Spoon, The National, Lake Street Drive, CHVRCHES, Karen O, John Legend, Nile Rodgers, and so many more.

The McKittrick Hotel has created countless extraordinary events, from surreal parties and masquerade balls to film premieres, Broadway openings, music festivals, charity galas, and spellbinding magic shows. It has showcased works from the National Theatre of Scotland, transfers from London theatres and the Edinburgh Festival, and has become the city’s go-to venue for legendary Halloween, New Year’s Eve, Mayfair, and Midsommar celebrations.