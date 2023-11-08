SLEEP NO MORE to Play Final, 5000th Performance in January

Sleep No More, the site-specific, immersive experience will close on January 28, 2024. Created by Punchdrunk (Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle, directors) and produced by Emursive (co-founders Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati, Randy Weiner) in association with Rebecca Gold Productions, Sleep No More began previews on March 7, 2011. Nearly 13 years later it will have played exactly 5,000 performances to more than two million attendees.

In a joint statement, Punchdrunk’s Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle said, “We are incredibly proud of the artistic community Sleep No More has nurtured and the many distinct audiences it has loved in New York. Thirteen years ago, we could never have imagined the astonishing journey this show has been on. It’s had an incalculable impact on us all and will live on in our hearts, seep through our skin and sleep in the deepest parts of our imaginations. We are eternally grateful to everyone involved in this production - the team at Emursive, the brilliant casts and crews and of course the creative team who helped create the show in the first place and fed and sustained it throughout the years in New York. It is the end of an era, but thrilling to know that the Sleep No More adventure is not finished. The production lives on in Shanghai, now in its 7th year, and we are excited to be exploring new productions internationally. So as we close the doors to the McKittrick and leave part of our hearts on West 27th Street, we look forward to revealing new ones in the future.”



Emursive’s Jonathan Hochwald and Arthur Karpati added, “Introducing America to the extraordinary genius of Felix Barrett, Maxine Doyle, and the entire Punchdrunk team’s creative vision has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime. Creating and operating an immersive world at this scale requires the passionate commitment of hundreds of performers, managers, technicians, artisans, executives, and staff. Our brilliant team at Emursive has made the McKittrick Hotel a one-of-a-kind global destination, nurturing the production, bringing their immense talents to the work, and creating lifelong memories for millions.”

Over the course of its groundbreaking run at Chelsea’s McKittrick Hotel, Sleep No More has welcomed world leaders, global dignitaries, fashion luminaries, and a kaleidoscope of musicians, film artists and rock legends.

The McKittrick Hotel quickly evolved into a multi-venue dining, nightlife, and entertainment destination, attracting adventurous patrons to its Manderley Bar, Club Car theater, rooftop garden restaurant, Gallow Green, and the Winter Lodge. The hotel’s diverse stages have hosted the likes of Mumford and Sons, Sting, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Flight of the Conchords, Jon Batiste, Jim James, Amy Schumer, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Bob Weir, Brandi Carlisle, Zac Brown, Jack Johnson, Dua Lipa, Josh Groban, Leslie Odom Jr., Jennifer Holliday, Ray LaMontagne, Avett Brothers, Band of Horses, Rupaul, Spoon, The National, Lake Street Drive, CHVRCHES, Karen O, John Legend, Nile Rodgers, and so many more.

The McKittrick Hotel has created countless extraordinary events, from surreal parties and masquerade balls to film premieres, Broadway openings, music festivals, charity galas, and spellbinding magic shows. It has showcased works from the National Theatre of Scotland, transfers from London theatres and the Edinburgh Festival, and has become the city’s go-to venue for legendary Halloween, New Year’s Eve, Mayfair, and Midsommar celebrations.

Plans are currently underway for The Last New Year’s Eve, the McKittrick Hotel’s final extravaganza of 2023. Details, including the method for requesting access, will be announced shortly.