SIX to Welcome Over 850 NYC Public School Students for Special Performance

On Tuesday, June 14th at 1pm, Situation Project will welcome over 850 NYC Public School students from across the 5 boroughs to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre for a special performance of Six, the hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, which has just received 8 Tony nominations including Best Musical. Situation Project, in partnership with the NYC Department of Education and Kevin McCollum, lead producer of Six, are committed to increasing access to theatre for as many students as possible. The tickets were made available as part of New York State's Musical and Theatrical Production Tax Credit program, designed to support the recovery of the entertainment and tourism industries as NYC emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Broadway prepares for the Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12th, and as the school year comes to a close, the Broadway industry is focused on the importance of arts education for young people, especially for those without access right in their own city. Given the significant disruption in their education over the last couple of years, coupled with the fear and anxiety around safety in schools, Situation Project and the NYC DOE believe that students need the arts and the experiences they provide now more than ever. "Arts and cultural experiences are so important in shaping young people's worldview, however, so many students across NYC don't have access to a Broadway show. We believe passionately that experience and access at a young age matter, and are so thrilled to partner with Six to bring so many young people to experience the power and magic that Broadway has to offer." Said Eileen Minnick, Executive Director, Operations, Situation Group.

SIX producer Kevin McCollum said "The Six team is honored to be partnering with the Situation Project for this special performance. Six is a show all about reclaiming the narrative and empowering everyone to find their voice, tell their story, and rule their world and we can't wait to share this message with the students. The show was created by a group of college students passionate about creating art and supporting their community and we are so happy to be coming full circle by welcoming this all-student audience to experience the show on Broadway."

In addition to seeing the show, the students will be treated to a post-show discussion with members of the Six company led by Claire Dodson, Senior Entertainment Editor at Teen Vogue.

In addition to Six's 8 Tony Award nominations, Six has received 3 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, Outstanding Score, and Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical); the Drama Desk Ensemble Award and 10 Drama Desk nominations; 4 Drama League Award nominations; 12 Broadway World Theatre Fans' Choice Awards including Best Musical; and 2 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards including Favorite New Musical.

Tickets to Six are now on sale through January 8, 2023. Six celebrated its long-awaited official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC).

The Broadway cast features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Joy Woods as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night and has been streamed over 6 million times since it was released on May 6, 2022.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting."

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX launched the Aragon tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show began its run at the CIBC Theatre March 29 and will play to July 3, 2022. The Boleyn tour will launch in Las Vegas at The Smith Center September 20 to October 2, 2022. Six is currently on-stage at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on a UK tour, and on an Australia & New Zealand Tour.