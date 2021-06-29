SIX to Launch US National Tour in Chicago in 2022

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

SIX, the international musical phenomenon by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will launch the U.S. National Tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show will run at the CIBC Theatre from March 29, 2022 to July 3, 2022.

Further dates for the SIX National Tour will be announced soon.

For information about ticketing in Chicago go to www.BroadwayinChicago.com.

SIX also returns to Broadway this fall at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC). The production was previously set to have its opening the very day Broadway shut down on March 12, 2020, with the performance cancelled just a few hours before the curtain was to go up. Now, SIX will finally celebrate its long-awaited official Broadway opening night on October 3, 2021. Performances begin on September 17, 2021.

SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, across the UK and Australia.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."

SIX is produced in North America by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.