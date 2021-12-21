SIX on Broadway Cancels Performances Through December 28

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

Due to breakthrough Covid-19 cases, Six on Broadway has canceled performances from December 21 through December 28. Performances are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, December 29.

See the tweet below:

Please read for an important update on performances through Tuesday, December 28. We love you Queens, stay safe. ￼? pic.twitter.com/j5OvgbhIFW - SIX on Broadway ? (@SixBroadway) December 21, 2021

The Broadway cast features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."