SIX Welcomes New Queens to Broadway Tonight

The Tony Award-winning musical SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will welcome new Queens tonight, February 19, 2025, to Broadway's Lena Horne Theatre. The new Broadway cast of SIX stars Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon, Gianna Yanelli as Anne Boleyn, Kelsie Watts (Broadway debut) as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernandez (Broadway debut) as Anna of Cleves, Kay Sibal (Broadway debut) as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Marie Daniel as Catherine Parr.

The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jessie Davidson, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover, and Jenny Mollet as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has been streamed over 135 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran. Broadway's SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT and SIX the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) have collectively been streamed over 1 billion times.

The Boleyn tour of SIX is currently playing cities throughout the US.

SIX is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK and Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. SIX will open in Shanghai in May 2025.

Meet the Queens

Najah Hetsberger (Catherine of Aragon) is thrilled to be joining this dream show of hers at the Lena Horne Theatre! Broadway: & Juliet. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors. Tour: Ain't Too Proud. Other credits include: PCLO (Once on This Island), NCT (Dreamgirls), Berkshire Theatre Group (Godspell, Nina Simone: Four Women). She thanks The Almighty God as well as her agents at DGRW and her family and friends for their unwavering support.

Gianna Yanelli (Anne Boleyn) (she/her) is ready to reign as 'That Boleyn Girl'! Broadway: Mean Girls OBC (Ensemble, u/s Janis). Regional: World Premiere of Mystic Pizza (Jojo), A Little Night Music (Petra), Grease (Rizzo), Rocky! (Adrian), Saturday Night Fever (Annette). TV/Film: “Law & Order: SVU,” “SNL,” “Seth Meyers.” Huge thank you to the cast & creative team at SIX, Lauren & Pete! Instagram: @giannayanelli

KELSIE WATTS (Jane Seymour) is a versatile recording artist redefining pop music with her captivating vocals and storytelling. Having collaborated with Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, she has amassed a dedicated fanbase that includes a star-studded roster of supporters like Diane Warren, Kristin Chenoweth, Tyrese Gibson, Kyle Richards, Jermaine Dupri, and Timbaland. Known for her viral singing videos on social media and empowerment pop anthems, Kelsie's journey continues with SIX as her Broadway debut and plans for new music releases in 2025.

KRYSTAL HERNANDEZ (Anna of Cleves). Broadway debut! Krystal is ecstatic to be reclaiming her throne after starring as Anna of Cleves in the Canadian Company. Many thanks to Dave, Sarah, Peter Van Dam/Tara Rubin Casting, SIX team, and Mr. Landis for believing in her from Boston Open Call to Canada to Broadway. Love and Gratitude to her family and friends, especially Mami, Papi, and Drew. krystalhernandezofficial.com. @krystalhernandezofficial

KAY SIBAL (Katherine Howard) (she/her), a proud SF Bay Area Filipina, is honored to make her Broadway debut with her dream role. Regional: Invincible (Wallis Annenberg Center); The Tempest (Shakespeare Center LA); Spring Awakening (East West Players); Grumpy Monkey (Pasadena Playhouse). TV: “The Voice” (Season 26). Hugs to her family, friends, mentors, Andrew at Circle M+P, and all pop stars who inspired her from the beginning.