SIX: THE MUSICAL to Perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN Tonight

The episode will air tonight at 12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Apr. 17, 2023  

The Aragon Tour cast of Six the Musical will perform on The Late Late Show With James Corden tonight, April 17!

The cast of the tour includes Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr.

The episode will air tonight at 12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

With Corden's tenure as host of the show concluding on April 27, SIX is likely to be one of the final musicals to perform during his run.

SIX is currently open for a strictly limited seven-week engagement at The Venetian Resort now through May 7, 2023.

SIX, from Tony Award®‐winning creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is the new original musical that everyone is losing their head over. The SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power.

With record‐breaking productions around the world-including London's West End, a UK tour, Broadway and two North American tours (Aragon and Boleyn)-SIX has quickly become a global sensation thanks to its catchy, concert feel, approachable 80 minute run-time and viral online fan base affectionately known as 'the Queendom.'

Tickets start at $69.99, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased at VenetianLasVegas.com, SixOnBroadway.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469. SIX performs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 8:30 p.m., Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Photos by Joan Marcus






