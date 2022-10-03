SIX Releases New Block Of Tickets Through May 21, 2023 and Celebrates One Year on Broadway

A new block of tickets has just been released for the Broadway production of Six, the hit musical by 2022 Tony Award winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Tickets are now on sale through May 21, 2023. Six opened to rave reviews one year ago today, October 3, 2022 (preview performances began on September 17, 2022) at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) where it is currently playing.

The Broadway cast currently features Bre Jackson as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Keri René Fuller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Brennyn Lark as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack and Mallory Maedke.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.





The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT original Broadway cast recording debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, has been streamed over 20 million times and can be streamed and downloaded here.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

SIX launched the Aragon tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show began its run at the CIBC Theatre March 29, 2022, then played Washington, DC through September 4, 2022, and will go on to Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami and Tampa, before playing Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre November 9 through December 31, 2022. The Boleyn tour launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center September 20 through October 2, and will play Tempe, Tucson, St. Paul, Houston and New Orleans, before playing Dallas' Winspear Opera House December 6 through December 25, 2022.

SIX is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End and on tour in the UK, and just completed a tour in Australia.