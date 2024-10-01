SIX Celebrates Third Anniversary on Broadway With Special Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SIX, the Tony Award®-winning new musical by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will celebrate three years on Broadway this October with anniversary festivities continuing the entire month!

SIX celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Lena Horne Theatre (formerly the Brooks Atkinson Theatre) at 256 W 47th St, NYC.

SIX will host its second Broadway Sing-Along on Sunday, October 6 at the matinee performance.

On the Sunday, October 6 evening performance, SIX will present a special cake designed by Carlo’s Bakery, at their new New York City location, 1500 Broadway, onstage during the curtain call.

For even more anniversary fun, on Wednesday, October 30, SIX will host a HallowQUEEN Costume Contest. Audience members who show up in costume will have a photo taken as they enter the theatre for judging, and special guest judge, Marti Gould Cummings, will come onstage during the curtain call to announce a winner based on the photos. The prize package includes an overnight stay at the CIVILIAN, dinner in the Queens Corner at Bond 45, a bouquet from Starbright Floral Design, and a package of chocolate provided by Hershey’s Chocolate World Times Square.

The Broadway cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Jessie Davidson, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover, and Jenny Mollet as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has been streamed over 115 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran. Broadway’s SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHTand SIX the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) have collectively been streamed over 1 billion times.

SIX is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK, on tour throughout Europe and Australia. An engagement in Manila begins in October 2024, in Singapore in November 2024, and in Tokyo in January 2025.