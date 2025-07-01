SAFE & SOUND: THE MUSICAL to Present Free Concert at Theater 511 on July 14

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The creators of Safe & Sound: The Musical, the award-winning new work by Elizabeth Jerjian and Holly Block, will present a special concert event on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Theater 511 (511 W. 54th Street) in New York City.

The performance will feature theatrical, pop, and soul-infused songs from the musical, which is the first of its kind to incorporate Sound Healing and Reiki into its score. Admission is free with RSVP, and donations will be accepted to support a full production of the show this fall.

The story of Safe & Sound centers on three characters who reconnect with love, their inner child, and their truest selves, tackling themes of identity, injustice, and healing. "We cover themes rooted in basic human rights—the right to be loved and seen," says Jerjian. "This show is the antidote to fear-based living." Block adds, "We all have the same bones and blood. What makes us different is what we’re fed and taught. This show reminds us what connects us."

The concert will also offer attendees a preview of the musical’s already-released songs, including “I’m Not Ashamed” and “What Now?”, featuring Broadway vocalist Natalie Weiss. These tracks, along with music videos, are available on all streaming platforms and at safeandsoundmusical.com.

The team behind Safe & Sound includes:

Holly Block (book, music, lyrics) – Performer and writer whose credits include Godspell 2032, Cabaret, and Pippin. A graduate of Circle in the Square Theater Conservatory.

Elizabeth Jerjian (Elizsabeth) (book, music, lyrics) – UK-born singer-songwriter with a #2 hit on iTunes UK and a viral sound healing album.

Ryan Doyle (orchestrator) – Award-winning actor, producer, and recipient of the 2022 LGBTQ+ Music Forward Foundation Emerging Artist Award.

Lee Moretti (musical director/scorer) – Multi-instrumentalist and composer for The Furies and frequent collaborator with Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal.

To attend the July 14 concert, RSVP via email to: safeandsoundmusical@gmail.com.

