Ryan Murphy Auctions Costumes from HOLLYWOOD, AMERICAN HORROR STORY, and More to Benefit The Actor's Fund
Ryan Murphy Television has partnered with The Actors Fund Covid-19 Emergency Financial Assistance Fund to help those In the performing arts & entertainment community impacted by The Covid-19 virus.
To raise money, the company will be auctioning off iconic props and costumes from Ryan Murphy shows including American Horror Story, Hollywood, The Boys in the Band, Pose, Scream Queens, and more!
Lots include costumes worn by Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Darren Criss, MJ Rodriguez, and Jeremy Pope, an autographed photo of Lady Gaga, signed scripts and playbills, and more!
New auction items launch every Tuesday! Learn more about the auctions here.
Image courtesy of Netflix.
VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Releases New Music Video For 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in Honor of the Frontline Workers
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Doctors Report Signs That Nick Cordero Might Be in Early Stages of Waking Up
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, w... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of 'White Collar' will reunite on an all-new 'Stars In The House,' airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Yout... (read more)
