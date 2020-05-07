Ryan Murphy Auctions Costumes from HOLLYWOOD, AMERICAN HORROR STORY, and More to Benefit The Actor's Fund

Ryan Murphy Television has partnered with The Actors Fund Covid-19 Emergency Financial Assistance Fund to help those In the performing arts & entertainment community impacted by The Covid-19 virus.

To raise money, the company will be auctioning off iconic props and costumes from Ryan Murphy shows including American Horror Story, Hollywood, The Boys in the Band, Pose, Scream Queens, and more!

Lots include costumes worn by Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Darren Criss, MJ Rodriguez, and Jeremy Pope, an autographed photo of Lady Gaga, signed scripts and playbills, and more!



New auction items launch every Tuesday! Learn more about the auctions here.

Image courtesy of Netflix.





