Ruthie Ann Miles Announces Birth of Baby Girl, Hope Elizabeth

Ruthie Ann Miles has announced the birth of her baby daughter, Hope Elizabeth!

Miles had announced that she was expecting in March.

"Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years...and now rejoice with us in this new life," she had written when making the announcement. "We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters & are loving watching their family grow."

BroadwayWorld extends a huge congratulations to Miles and her family on their new addition!

Miles was last seen on stage in The King and I in the West End, reprising her role as Lady Thiang, for which she won a Tony Award in 2015. On Broadway, she also appeared in the 2017 revival of Sunday in the Park with George.

Off Broadway credits include Here Lies Love (Theatre World Award, Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical; Public), Avenue Q (New World Stages); Two by Two; The Roar of the Greasepaint, The Smell of the Crowd (York Theatre). Her national tours include Sweeney Todd, Annie. Film: I Am Michael, and Grand Street.





