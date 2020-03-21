Ruthie Ann Miles Announces She is Expecting a Child This Spring
The Broadway community is in need of some good news lately, and today we've received some! Ruthie Ann Miles has announced on social media that she is expecting a child this spring!
"Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years...and now rejoice with us in this new life," she writes.
"We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters & are loving watching their family grow."
BroadwayWorld congratulates the family on their new addition!
Announcing our very happy news :)
A post shared by Ruthie Ann Miles (@ruthieannmiles) on Mar 21, 2020 at 2:36pm PDT
Miles was last seen on stage in The King and I in the West End, reprising her role as Lady Thiang, for which she won a Tony Award in 2015. On Broadway, she also appeared in the 2017 revival of Sunday in the Park with George.
Off Broadway credits include Here Lies Love (Theatre World Award, Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical; Public), Avenue Q (New World Stages); Two by Two; The Roar of the Greasepaint, The Smell of the Crowd (York Theatre). Her national tours include Sweeney Todd, Annie. Film: I Am Michael, and Grand Street.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Accepts Andrew Lloyd Webber's Play-Off Challenge With JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tune
This afternoon, Andrew Lloyd Webber challenged Lin-Manuel Miranda to a play off! Challenge accepted.... (read more)
Watch Kristen Bell Dance to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Outside of Dax Shepard's Window As He Self-Isolates
Kristen Bell posted a video on Instagram today of herself and her kids dancing to 'Waving Through a Window' from Dear Evan Hansen for husband Dax Shep... (read more)
Video: Hugh Jackman Covers DEAR EVAN HANSEN From Quarantine
Joining the many stars entertaining fans from quarantine, the great Hugh Jackman took a seat at the piano to cover Dear Evan Hansen's 'You Will Be Fou... (read more)
Seth Rogen Live-Tweets Reactions to CATS Film While 'Pretty Stoned'
Seth Rogen took to Twitter last night, in honor of the Cats film being released digitally, to live-tweet his reactions to the film while stoned.... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Sings 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON
As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter 'playoff,' Webber has posted a new video of himself singing 'You'll Be Back' f... (read more)