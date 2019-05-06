Roundabout's ALL MY SONS Extends Through June 30

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced a one-week extension of the new Broadway production of Arthur Miller's All My Sons, directed by Jack O'Brien, starring Tony Award nominee Annette Bening, Tracy Letts and Tony Award nominee Benjamin Walker. The cast also includes Francesca Carpanini, Hampton Fluker, Michael Hayden, Jenni Barber, Alexander Bello, Monte Green, Nehal Joshi and Chinasa Ogbuagu.

The limited engagement of All My Sons is now extended through Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

All My Sons is nominated for three Tony Awards, including: Best Revival of a Play, Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play (Annette Bening) and Best Performance for a Featured Actor in a Play (Benjamin Walker); one Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play (Hampton Fluker); four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including: Outstanding Revival of a Broadway Play, Outstanding Director of a Play (Jack O'Brien), Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play (Benjamin Walker), Outstanding Projections (Jeff Sugg) and outstanding Sound Design (John Gromada); and three Drama League Awards, including: Outstanding Revival of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Play and Distinguished Performance (Annette Bening and Tracy Letts).

Award-winning actors Annette Bening and Tracy Letts return to Broadway in the play that launched Arthur Miller as the moral voice of the American Theater. In the aftermath of WWII, the Keller family struggles to stay intact and to fight for their future when a long-hidden secret threatens to emerge-forcing them to reckon with greed, denial, repentance and post-war disenchantment across generations.

The design team includes Douglas W. Schmidt (sets), Jane Greenwood (costumes), Natasha Katz (lights), John Gromada (sound), Jeff Sugg (video and projections), Tom Watson (hair and wigs) and Bob James (original music).





