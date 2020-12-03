Roundabout Theatre Company and Arts for All Abilities Consortium Announce REVERB THEATRE ARTS FESTIVAL

Roundabout Theatre Company and Arts for All Abilities Consortium have announced a virtual theatre festival dedicated to the voices of artists with disabilities. The festival will be a space for artists to develop and share new theatre works, created and hosted by Roundabout Theatre Company and with the participation of four lead partner organizations: Actionplay, CO/LAB Theater Group, DreamStreet Theatre Company and EPIC Players.

Applicant submissions are now open and will remain open through Tuesday, January 5. The final pieces will be shown at the festival on March 25, 2021.

To apply to the festival, individuals must submit a draft piece of original theatre - monologue, spoken word, dance or music - based on creative prompts on the theme of "Connection." Submissions will be reviewed by the partner organizations and finalists will be selected to develop their piece alongside a group of collaborating artists. Participating artists will be announced soon.

For more application information and all technical details: Reverb Theatre Arts Festival Submission.

"While our stages are dark, we are working to provide additional opportunities for artists while building on the theatre's core values of artistry, connection, and inclusivity. Roundabout is proud to work alongside these partner organizations to bring this festival to life and I thank everyone for dedicating so much time to making the festival a success," Todd Haimes, Artistic Director and CEO, Roundabout Theatre Company.

This is a first of its kind initiative - a world-class Broadway theatre coming together with four, smaller performing arts organizations and an Arts education consortium to build a supportive, professional community that provides artists with disabilities a bigger microphone, a bigger stage and audiences a bigger chance to see their stories are everyone's stories," Stephen Yaffe, Chair, Arts for All Abilities Consortium.

