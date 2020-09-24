Rosie O'Donnell Hosts TOGETHER WE RISE- ZOOM IN: RISE UP! Featuring BD Wong, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson & More
TOGETHER WE RISE- ZOOM IN: RISE UP! will take place on Wednesday, October 21 at 7:00 PM
Founder Rosie O'Donnell and Artistic & Executive Director Lori Klinger of Rosie's Theater Kids have announced a virtual celebratory gathering, Together We Rise - Zoom In: Rise Up!, which will spotlight the incredible young people who make up RTKids. The event, which replaces RTKids' traditional fall gala, will be hosted by Rosie on Wednesday, October 21 at 7:00 PM.
RTKids is honoring this moment of change in our country by amplifying the voices of our young people. Through song, dance and spoken word, find out what RTKids is doing to Rise Up Together as a community and how you can be a part of the campaign to provide our students with the tools to succeed.
Each year, during gala season, RTKids raises $1,000,000 to support over 1,300 students through free arts education. This year, donors are asked to please consider donating the price of a ticket or a table in a typical year or a gift of any size by visiting https://rosiestheaterkids.org/donate/, contacting Buckley Hall Events at 914-579-1000, or by email at RTKids@buckleyhallevents.com. Each donor will receive an invite to Together We Rise - Zoom In: Rise Up! on Wednesday, October 21 at 7:00 PM.
RTKids was launched in 2003 at PS 51, a Title I public school bordering on the theater district where students would walk by Broadway theaters daily and never have the opportunity to go inside. Rosie noticed this and thought it was "...like living in Hawaii, and never having access to the beach." Together with Rosie, Artistic and Executive Director Lori Klinger developed PS Broadway - RTKids foundational program. In 2003, all 40 fifth graders at PS 51 participated in 15 weeks of singing and dancing training, and every single fifth grader went to see their first Broadway show - all free of charge.
Over the years since its debut, RTKids has blossomed into much more than simply a song and dance venue. The dedication and inspiration of its expert staff and generosity of its guest Broadway professionals have yielded truly remarkable results. Today, RTKids services have expanded to include ACTE II (A Commitment to Excellence), which includes performing arts instruction, life skills development, academic tutoring, and college and financial aid guidance and support at Maravel Arts Center, RTKids' home just west of the theater district.
Special guests for the evening will include Tony Award winner BD Wong, and cast members from Broadway's Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations: James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Matt Manuel, Jelani Remy, and Nik Walker. A special performance choreographed by Mayte Natalio will be performed by RTKids.
