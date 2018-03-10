Robert Taylor, Jr. Of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Releases A Hip-Hop Dancehall Song

Broadway's Robert Taylor, Jr. of "SpongeBob SquarePants" has released a "Hip-Hop Dancehall" recording - "Rock That Body Gyal" - written by Robert Taylor, Jr. and produced by Bike Tyson and Jason Chapman. This is the eighth single release for Robert Taylor, Jr., as well as his first time stepping into a different genre and mixing it with hip-hop.

Listen to the song on the following platforms:

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B6W131B

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/roberttaylorjr/rock-dat-body-gyal

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6uwIXp7QQISzQdIZOxpvnN

CDBaby: https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/roberttaylorjr29

Broadway's "SpongeBob SquarePants" features Robert Taylor, Jr. in the role of "Headphone Fish" at the Palace Theatre in New York City. You can also currently see Robert in "Seven Seconds" - a Netflix Original Series.

Robert Taylor, Jr. is an American entertainer whose goal is to inspire and spread love and peace to people of all ages through music and dance. He was born and raised in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York City, and developed a love for music and dance as a young child. He went to John Dewey High School and trained under the late John Goring in the styles of Modern, Ballet, Afro Caribbean, and Jazz. He later graduated from Marymount Manhattan College with a B.A. in Dance and a minor in Musical Theatre, where he studied the Graham, Horton, and Limon techniques, as well as acting, theater, and other styles of dance. He also performed in several musicals, including New Girl In Town and The Boyfriend.

Robert went on to study with teachers such as Brian Green, The Amountboyz, Jared Grimes, Ephrat "Bounce" Asherie, Eric Jenkins, Jamie Jackson, Future, Eric Negron, and Spex. Robert Taylor, Jr. performed for Michael Jackson in 2002 with a singing/dancing group called Uneti. Robert was selected as one of the nation's top 20 contestants for Season 8 of "So You Think You Can Dance" on FOX, and made it to the top 16.

Other credits include: American Idol (Season 3), So You Think You Can Dance (Season 2), MTV's 'Say What? Karaoke, Kat Deluna's Whine Up music video, and the national tour of "Hairspray" as a singer/dancer/actor in 2008. He has performed for Michael Jackson at Webster Hall for the Sony Music protest party, and danced for L.L. Cool J at Carnegie Hall for the CBS Network Rundown (choreographed by Gio Hubela from Iconic). He also performed with Rihanna as a recording artist/entertainer for the Peace and Love festival in Sweden in 2012. Robert recently performed in Rihanna's Budweiser commercial with fellow faculty member Anthony Rue II aka AntBoogie. In 2014, he was a part of America's Got Talent as a finalist with The Mothmen. Recently, Robert worked with Sarah O'Gleby for a Target industrial in which John Legend was the character of The Rat King. Robert is also an instructor at Broadway Dance Center in NYC.

