Robert Lundberg's UNCONTAMINATED SOUND II Heads To Arlene's Grocery 8/9

Photographer and artist Robert Lundberg comes alive once again with his latest showing of Uncontaminated Sound II, at Arlene's Grocery on August 9th. Taking his intriguing work up a level, the evening will see Lundberg outdoing himself as his resume of performers he has captured has grown at a rapid and beautiful rate.

The evening will feature three musical acts that Robert has captured such as The Natvral, Glass Mannequins and Trash Boy. Throughout the past year, Lundberg's work has really exploded in concept and vision. Catching musicians and comedians such as Louie Anderson, Sinbad, The National, Geographer, Spiral Stairs (of Pavement fame), Rufus and Martha Wainwright and beyond.

The evening which kicks off at 7pm, is sure to be a night filled with stunning photographic work and music, that is sure to make Robert Lundberg and Uncontaminated Sound a household name.

