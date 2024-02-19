Riverside Opera Company Will Perform ROC BLACK VOICES This Weekend

Celebrating Black History Month, the Riverside Opera Company's live performance of ROC Black Voices will feature Black musicians and vocalists who have performed around the globe. ROC Black Voices is Friday, February 23rd at 7 pm at the Brighton Heights Reformed Church 320 St. Marks Place in St. George, Staten Island. Admission is a free-will donation at the door to benefit Brighton Heights Reformed Church and Live Music Matters. For information email: riversideoperacompany@gmail.com. or call (718) 876-7945.

Featured performers are American singer Jeannine Otis and her trio with Bim Strasberg, on bass and sax Larry Lugerand Yuki Koike on flute. Joining the salute to Black History Month is Baritone Dorian Lake and Soprano Chelsi Clarke with The Brighton Heights Reformed Church Youth Orchestra conducted by Yvette Washington Wheatley. The music performed will include traditional spirituals, classic rhythm and blues songs, and jazz focused on the works of Duke Ellington.

Born and raised in Detroit, and based in Staten Island, NY, Jeannine Otis has been a singular and substantial voice for decades. She draws equally from jazz, classical, dance, gospel and pop genres. She is a graduate of Wellesley College (Presser Music Scholar), the only African American to win that award and she also holds a Masters Degree from Emerson College in Boston where she was a teaching fellow. She has toured as a vocalist with many distinguished artists including Donald Byrd, Grover Washington Jr., Vishnu Wood, and Arthur Prysock.

ROC Black Voices

Friday, February 23, 2024

7 PM – 8:30 PM

Brighton Heights Reformed Church

320 St. Mark’s Place

St. George, Staten Island, NY

Free will donation at the door to benefit

Brighton Heights Reformed Church and Live Music Matters

riversideoperacompany@gmail.com/(718) 876-7945