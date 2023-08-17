Rialto Chatter: Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Sets its Sights on Broadway

Patriots had its world premiere at the Almeida Theatre in July 2022, and transferred to the Noël Coward Theatre in the West End in May 2023.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 2 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
Matthew Broderick, J. Smith-Cameron, Victor Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in Enc Photo 3 Broderick, Smith-Cameron, Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in LOVE LETTERS
What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical Photo 4 What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical

Rialto Chatter: Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Sets its Sights on Broadway

Peter Morgan's new play, Patriots, has recouped its investment in London's West End and is now eyeing Broadway, according to Deadline's Baz Bamigboye.

Patriots had its world premiere at the Almeida Theatre in London in July 2022, and played a limited run to 20 August, before transferring to the Noël Coward Theatre in the West End  in May 2023. The show is scheduled to run for a 12-week limited engagement until 19 August 2023.

Could Broadway be the next stop for this hit new production? The producers seem to hope so!

Producer Sonia Friedman told Bamigboye, “I really hope it will have a future in NY." At this time, no further details have been revealed about a potential production.

Read the original story on Deadline.

Patriots is a play by Peter Morgan which follows the life of billionaire Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky through the decline of the Soviet Union and the rise of the Russian oligarchs.

The London cast includes Tom Hollander, Will Keen, Luke Thallon, Matt Concannon, Ronald Guttman, Sean Kingsley, Paul Kynman, and Jessica Temple.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner




RELATED STORIES

1
Hackney Empire Installs Over 75 Large Solar Panels as Part of Efforts to Reduce Their Carb Photo
Hackney Empire Installs Over 75 Large Solar Panels as Part of Efforts to Reduce Their Carbon Footprint

Executive Director Jo Hemmant and the whole Hackney Empire team have announced the successful installation of 76 large solar panels, which are one of the theatre’s recent huge steps in continuing their mission to reduce its carbon footprint and energy costs.

2
Laura Ramoso Brings FRANCES to Soho Theatre Next Month Photo
Laura Ramoso Brings FRANCES to Soho Theatre Next Month

Online sensation Laura Ramoso will be making her London debut with her show FRANCES.  Fresh from a sell-out run at this year's Edinburgh Fringe festival, Laura will take to the stage at Soho Theatre from 19th – 23rd September.

3
Barbican Announces Line-Up for Inua Ellams 05FEST in September Photo
Barbican Announces Line-Up for Inua Ellams' 05FEST in September

Multi-award-winning poet and playwright Inua Ellams (Barber Shop Chronicles, The Half-God of Rainfall) will return to the Barbican this autumn to curate and host a new iteration of his acclaimed festival, showcasing the power of words and forging cross-cultural connections.

4
Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away Photo
Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway and West End stage actor Chris Peluso has died.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: See Laurence Fishburne, Katrina Lenk, Miriam Silverman & More in New York Stage and Film Summer SeasonPhotos: See Laurence Fishburne, Katrina Lenk, Miriam Silverman & More in New York Stage and Film Summer Season
Directors Phylicia Rashad and Jess McLeod Join Steppenwolf Theatre Company's 2023/24 SeasonDirectors Phylicia Rashad and Jess McLeod Join Steppenwolf Theatre Company's 2023/24 Season
EL MAGO POP Offers Affordable Tickets Through Rush and Lottery PoliciesEL MAGO POP Offers Affordable Tickets Through Rush and Lottery Policies
Win an Evening With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez, Javier Munoz & More Through Charitybuzz AuctionWin an Evening With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez, Javier Munoz & More Through Charitybuzz Auction

Videos

Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
EL MAGO POP
CHICAGO

Recommended For You