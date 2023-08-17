Rialto Chatter: Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Sets its Sights on Broadway

Peter Morgan's new play, Patriots, has recouped its investment in London's West End and is now eyeing Broadway, according to Deadline's Baz Bamigboye.

Patriots had its world premiere at the Almeida Theatre in London in July 2022, and played a limited run to 20 August, before transferring to the Noël Coward Theatre in the West End in May 2023. The show is scheduled to run for a 12-week limited engagement until 19 August 2023.

Could Broadway be the next stop for this hit new production? The producers seem to hope so!

Producer Sonia Friedman told Bamigboye, “I really hope it will have a future in NY." At this time, no further details have been revealed about a potential production.

Patriots is a play by Peter Morgan which follows the life of billionaire Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky through the decline of the Soviet Union and the rise of the Russian oligarchs.

The London cast includes Tom Hollander, Will Keen, Luke Thallon, Matt Concannon, Ronald Guttman, Sean Kingsley, Paul Kynman, and Jessica Temple.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner