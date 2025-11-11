Korean Musicals Will Make U.S. Debut at K-MUSICAL ROADSHOW in New York City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Korea Arts Management Service(KAMS), Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Korea), and The Business of Broadway are bringing the 2025 K-Musical Roadshow to New York City on November 18, 2025. This invitation-only event will feature the stateside debut of three new musicals that were first conceived and produced in Korea, and are now being further developed for the U.S. by New York based performers and creative teams.

The Roadshow will feature abridged, fully translated versions of these original Korean works: Let Me Fly, Rimbaud, and Dalí, Gala Exhibition. Each 40minute presentation is followed by a Q&A with the artists, culminating in a networking reception with the Korean producers and creative teams.

The NY teams for the three shows include performers Taylor Trensch (Batboy, Floyd Collins), Marcus Choi (Maybe Happy Ending), Alyssa Fox (Wicked), John El-Jor (We Live in Cairo), and A.J. Shively (Bright Star); Directors Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance), Zi Alikhan (On That Day in Amsterdam), and Lauren Zeftel; and Music Directors Laura Bergquist (Allegiance), PJ Ju (Real Women Have Curves), and Pete White (Kinky Boots UK).

The 2025 K-Musical Roadshow is presented by Korea Arts Management Service (KAMS) and The Business of Broadway (BoB), and marks four years of collaboration between the two organizations introducing the NY industry to Korean producers and creatives, and vice versa. KAMS is a government agency based in South Korea with a mission to develop and promote the Korean performing and visual arts across the world. In partnership with BoB, KAMS offers annual Broadway workshops for Korean producers, and has supported the development of numerous Korean musicals in NYC. With the Roadshow, first held in Shanghai in 2016 and subsequently presented in the UK and Tokyo, KAMS' goal is to facilitate the overseas debut of original Korean musicals and foster collaboration with and amongst international theatrical markets. Following the recent success of the Tony Award-winning Korean musical Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway, there is renewed industry interest in the creation and expansion of K-Musicals worldwide.

Let Me Fly

Let Me Fly is a tale of how the simple and ordinary days come together to form a life that shines brightly. A touching story about a great love that transcends space and time. The new musical directed by Telly Leung features music by Chan Hong Min, book & lyrics by Min Hyeong Cho, English translation and lyrics by Michael K. Lee, music direction by Laura Bergquist, and is produced by Let Me Fly LTD. The NY cast includes Marcus Choi, Christine Heesun Hwang, Daniel May, and Hazel Anne Raymundo.

Rimbaud

Rimbaud is the true story of the unconventional friendship between three passionate French poets living in Bohemian 19th-century France. Spanning two decades, their search unfolds as a poignant tale of wandering—each of the three men in pursuit of their own vision of truth, art, and freedom. The musical is directed by Zi Alikhan and features book and lyrics by Heekyung Yun, music by Chanhong Min, music direction by PJ Ju, English translation by Hansol Oh and Yunhye Park, English lyrics adaptation by Trevor K. Band, and is produced by Double K Entertainment Co. & Live Corp. The NY cast includes A.J. Shively, Taylor Trensch, and Charles Joseph Webb.

Dalí, Gala Exhibition

Dalí, Gala Exhibition blends musical theater with visual exhibition to create a fantastical tour through an exhibition of Salvador Dalí's major works to meet the famous surrealist painter and his muse. Written and directed by YoonJi Cho, the production features music by Seungmin Kim, music direction by Pete White, associate direction from Lauren Zeftel and is produced by Jakjak Company. The NY cast includes Kelsey Angel Baehrens, Blair Baker, Travis Keith Battle, Mara Cecilia, John El-Jor, Alyssa Fox, and Nick Martinez.