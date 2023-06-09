Revolutionary War Living History At Historic Richmondtown Canceled Saturday, June 10

Event canceled due to the ongoing wildfires in Canada that have been affecting the air quality in NYC this past week.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Revolutionary War Living History At Historic Richmondtown Canceled Saturday, June 10

Due to the ongoing wildfires in Canada that have been affecting the air quality in NYC this past week, Revolutionary War Living History Saturday, originally scheduled for TOMORROW, June 10, has been CANCELLED.

Historic Richmond Town will be OPEN for general admission tomorrow from 11am-5pm, and visitors can enjoy access to many indoor features, including our Historical Museum, and select historic structures on site where costumed historical interpreters present over 300 years of Staten Island history and daily programs that explore trades, political life in the 19th century, and the evolution of 1850s fashions.

For more information on air quality, please visit nyc.gov for the most up-to-date information.

Historic Richmond Town is a remarkable living-history village and museum complex that evokes 300 years of the history, community and culture on Staten Island. With 40 historic structures on more than 100 acres of New York City parkland just a stone's throw from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, Historic Richmond Town is a breathtaking glimpse into the City's rural past.



