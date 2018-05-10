Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of ME AND MY GIRL?

Encores! presents Me and My Girl as the final production of the Encores! at 25 season at New York City Center, which began last night!

Me and My Girl, the first Encores! production originally written and produced in London's West End, will also star Bill Buell, Chuck Cooper, Suzzanne Douglas, Mark Evans, Harriet Harris, John Horton, Simon Jones, Lisa O'Hare, and Don Stephenson.



The toast of the 1937 London season, Me and My Girl is a delightfully old-fashioned musical about Cockney everyman Bill Snibson (Christian Borle) who, after being unexpectedly elevated to the lofty position of Earl of Hareford, wreaks havoc on high society and risks losing his girl, Sally Smith (Laura Michelle Kelly). Part music hall frolic, part class-warfare comedy, Me and My Girl features an infectious score by Noel Gay, which includes popular songs like "Leaning on a Lamp Post" and "The Lambeth Walk" - the famous first act finale that launched a worldwide dance craze. A newly revised version of the show opened in London in 1984 and became a smash hit for a second time. That production transferred to Broadway at the Marquis Theatre on August 10, 1986 and ran for 1,420 performances.



Directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, the Encores! production will feature music direction by Rob Berman. Me and My Girl will run for seven performances at New York City Center from May 9 - 13, concluding the Encores! at 25 season.

Jesse Green, The New York Times: Mr. Borle, doing Donald O'Connor with a bucktooth hint of Jerry Lewis, is, as always, a proficient clown, if a bit too fierce for the easygoing Bill. (Robert Lindsay, who originated the role in the 1980s, had a jollier, sexier take.) As his aunt, Ms. Harris adds another Margaret Dumont riff to her hall of quick-sketch dragons. Best of all is Ms. O'Hare, who aside from her lovely singing and dancing has just the right style for a bright young thing without scruples. And Mr. Carlyle's staging is generally charming, even if some of the big production numbers have little to do with the story.

Frank Scheck, The Hollywood Reporter: Effectively streamlined by adaptor John Weidman to two hours and fifteen minutes, this Me and My Girl is careful not to wear out its welcome. And for every groan-worthy gag there's an inspired one, such as the sly allusion to My Fair Lady that brought down the house. The show is a delight from start to finish, the only possible pitfall being that you may step into traffic while attempting to do the Lambeth Walk on your way home.

Matt Windman, amNY: The joys of old-fashioned musical comedy (tap-happy dance choreography, tuneful songs, fairy tale romance) are on full display in City Center's breezy and exuberant concert-style revival of "Me and My Girl," which serves as a fitting finale to the current Encores! season. Following a Broadway season dominated by global brands, disappointing new musicals and unbelievably lengthy plays, it is nice to attend a feel-good show that leaves you at intermission with a smile on your face, a catchy tune in your head and a dance in your step.

Elysa Gardner, New York Stage Review: I doubt that anyone who saw it would be disappointed with the star turns in this concert staging, or with the wit and whimsy director/choreographer Warren Carlyle has brought to it. Borle is one of those rare performers who can inhabit a character while suggesting a certain ironic detachment, where less comedically skilled or likable actors would stumble in this effort. Never mind that his East End accent isn't technically perfect; he tosses out Bill's haughty, naughty lines with expert ease, and a wink that never seems cloying or self-congratulatory. Watching him spar and parry with Harriet Harris's predictably riotous Maria, Duchess of Dene-the stuffy auntie who toils, in vain, to transform Bill into a perfect gentleman-is as much fun as anything you're likely to witness in a crowded room.

Steven Suskin, New York Stage Review: As a piece of stage material, let's just say that Me and My Girl is a worthy-enough affair buoyed by "The Lambeth Walk" as well as a few other irrepressible numbers (like "The Sun Has Got His Hat On"). With a performer like Borle center stage, clowns like Harris, Page and Stephenson egging him on, and a grand ensemble providing cheer and taps, this is a jolly evening's entertainment alright. Which you can catch through Sunday night at City Center, oi!

