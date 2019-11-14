Review Roundup: SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW Opens On Broadway - See What The Critics Are Saying!

The Olivier Award-winning, international sensation SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW returns to Broadway opened last night at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St., NYC). Let's see what the critics are saying!

Returning to the New York stage for the first time in over a decade to delight a whole new generation of theatergoers, the singular troupe of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW brings its spellbinding and romantically wistful theatrical adventure back stateside for the holiday season. Unleashing a breathtaking artistic thrill ride for audiences of all ages and languages, the show offers a dreamlike vision that overflows with magical dynamism and humorous antics, set within an absurd and surrealistic world. Each scene paints a picture: an unlikely shark swimming in a misty sea; heart-breaking goodbyes on a railway platform; an entire audience enveloped in a gigantic web; a wave of vibrant balloons bouncing off the fingertips of theatergoers; and a world-renowned roaring snowstorm of a finale that's sure to leave audiences spellbound.

Now a theatrical classic, SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW pushes the boundaries of family show to its highest standards and has been rewarded with more than twenty international awards, including an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, a Drama Desk Award, and a Tony Award nomination.

Laura Collins- Hughes, The New York Times: "Snowshow" excels at the sort of giddy physical humor that tickles belly laughter from children. A clown with a torso pierced by arrows dies extravagantly, and bloodlessly; the clown culprit, bow in hand, is darling anyway. But this piece isn't only for kids, and it's not all frivolity. There's a forlornness to some of these clowns, and a loneliness. Sometimes they're scared, too, though they give us no cause to be.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Such icecapades are not for everyone. Polunin himself wears a look of melancholy confusion-it's painted over his elastic features in black and white, with a round red nose at its center-and if you attend SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW without knowing what to expect, you may wind up with that expression, too. A preshow advisory would do well to insist that patrons must love clowns. How else to enjoy 100 minutes of vaguely amusing pantomime on a set that toes a fine line between crafty and cheap? Being under the age of 12 may help; the production might also pair well with milder psychedelics. But if you can embrace the logic of nonsense and surrender your personal boundaries to the spirit of the season, you may find this blizzard a blast.

Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast: The traditions of clowning in the show-where sitting at a chair at an angle, then falling off a chair multiple times, can seem puzzling and hilarious-are fascinating. The cast are marvelous. Not much happens, then a lot happens. If you find clowns endlessly enchanting, this is the show for you; if you find clowns unaccountably menacing, these preconceptions won't be entirely obliterated.

