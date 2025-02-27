Review Roundup: ON THE EVOLUTIONARY FUNCTION OF SHAME

Second Stage Theater is now presenting this yearâ€™s Next Stage Festival: the world premiere production of D.A. Mindellâ€™s On the Evolutionary Function of Shame, directed by Jess McLeod. The company includesÂ Jordan Barbour, Kayli Carter, Elizabeth Ramos, Imani Russell, Cody Sloan and Ryan Jamaal Swain.Â

ON THE EVOLUTIONARY FUNCTION OF SHAME is a compelling exploration of identity, family, and the courage it takes to live authentically, no matter the expectations of societyâ€”or those closest to you.Â

Check out what the critics are saying about the new play below...

Sara Holdren, Vulture: Mindell is a third-year student in Columbiaâ€™s playwriting MFA, and On the Evolutionary Function of Shame is receiving a full production as part of Second Stageâ€™s Next Stage Festival, which is dedicated to supporting early-career writers. Thatâ€™s great â€” and, at the same time, even given space to breathe on Signature Centerâ€™s big Irene Diamond Stage, the play still feels like itâ€™s searching for itself. Along the wayâ€”and this is the real rubâ€”itâ€™s too eager to show its work while, at the same time, not having done quite enough of it.

Kimberly Ramirez, Talkin' Broadway: For all its flaws, On the Evolutionary Function of Shame is an important work wrestling with the politics of identity and difference at a time when these discussions are increasingly urgent. It challenges audiences to consider whether alleviating suffering means eliminating humanity's capacity to self-actualize and whether so-called "perfection" would erase the very complexities that define us. The play culminates in a "crisis of ethics," landing on a resonant stance defending individuality, pride, and the right to become oneself through struggle rather than erasure. While its writing and staging don't always do justice to its profound themes, its message remains undeniable: there is beauty in difference, and in the hard-fought challenges that shape us.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: In all, Mindell is to be congratulated and thanked for a fervent screed on behalf of continuing trans presence, even though his energetic fervor often obscures his theatrical vision.

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: On the whole, Mindell has created something original â€” a thought exercise where serious issues get a real workout. Director Jess McLeodâ€™s production benefits from a first-rate cast that navigates both the philosophical arguments and the punchlines with clarity and a feather-light touch. On the Evolutionary Function of Shame provokes laughter and deep thought, and gets you to see the trans community in an entirely new way.

Austin Fimmano, New York Theatre Guide: On the Evolutionary Function of Shame is a master class in weaving topical issues with people and stories that humanize those issues. And in a world that is actively trying to remove trans people from society, to see a play like this one is truly special, and no small privilege.