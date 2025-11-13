Review Roundup: Mark Strong and Lesley Manville Star in OEDIPUS on Broadway

Robert Icke’s new adaptation of Oedipus is now open on Broadway, starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville. at Studio 54. In this new retelling, Icke transforms Sophocles’ epic tragedy into a human thriller catapulting the secrets of the past into a high-stakes present. See what the critics had to say about the New York transfer of this Olivier Award-winning Best Revival.

Oedipus recently received two Olivier Awards, including Best Revival of a Play and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), as well as three U.K. Critics’ Circle Theater Awards including Best Director (Icke), Best Actor (Mark Strong), and Best Actress (Lesley Manville).

Oedipus stars Mark Strong – reprising his Olivier-nominated role as ‘Oedipus’ – and Lesley Manville – reprising her Olivier-winning role as ‘Jocasta.’ Also reprising their UK roles are Samuel Brewer as ‘Teiresias,’ Bhasker Patel as ‘Corin,’ Jordan Scowen as ‘Eteocles,’ and James Wilbraham as ‘Polyneices.’ They are joined by John Carroll Lynch as ‘Creon,’ Teagle F. Bougere as ‘Driver,’ Ani Mesa-Perez as ‘Lichas,’ Olivia Reis as ‘Antigone,’ and Anne Reid as ‘Merope,’ with Brian Thomas Abraham, Denise Cormier, Karl Kenzler, and Oliver Rowland-Jones rounding out the cast.

The creative team includes Hildegard Bechtler (Scenic Designer), Wojciech Dziedzic (Costume Designer), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Designer), Tom Gibbons (Sound Designer), and Tal Yarden (Video Designer). Casting is by Julia Horan, CDG and Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: Icke’s work is really something: I can’t recall ever being as riveted at a Greek tragedy. And my admiration for his show is increased by how Icke manages to stay remarkably true to so much of the original play while turning its dialogue into contemporary speech; this doesn’t read as something based on the Greek original, it feels like the play itself, re-energized with the kind of crackling relevance all too rare on Broadway. With Shakespeare, of course, theater artists pretty much have to stick to the original text. But since Greek tragedies were not written in English, everything has always been an adaptation, thus freeing creativity. Spectacularly so, here.