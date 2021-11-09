Review Roundup: MEAN GIRLS Brings its 'Fetch' Tour Back to the Stage; What Are the Critics Saying?

The Mean Girls National Tour relaunched on November 2nd in Tempe, AZ.

Reprising their roles from the 2019-2020 season are Danielle Wade as Cady Heron, Megan Masako Haley as Gretchen Wieners, Jonalyn Saxer as Karen Smith, Mary Kate Morrissey as Janis Sarkisian, Eric Huffman as Damian Hubbard, Adante Carter as Aaron Samuels, Kabir Bery as Kevin G. and Lawrence E. Street as Mr. Duvall. Joining them are Nadina Hassan as Regina George and April Josephine as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.

The cast also includes Erica Simone Barnett, English Bernhardt, DeShawn Bowens, Will Branner, Lamont Brown, Morgan Ashley Bryant, Brittany Conigatti, Sarah Crane, Mary Beth Donahoe, Niani Feelings, Sky Flaherty, Samuel Gerber, Dan Horn, Asia Marie Kreitz, Becca Petersen, Olivia Renteria, Grace Romanello, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Marcus Shane, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, and David Wright Jr.

Gammage Auditorium - Tempe, Arizona

Timothy Shawver, BroadwayWorld: The score, by Jeff Richmond, is a vocal American Ninja Warrior course. Mary Kate Morrissey as Janis leads the way in that department with an impressive rock belt and she's not afraid to use it. Danielle Wade as Cady navigates the score like a pro who knows just where to place every note. Nadina Hassan as Regina takes advantage of the opportunities for humor, sounds great, nails her line readings, but she doesn't bring the total Armageddon of stage presence that the role needs to work as well as it can.

Gil Benbrook, Talkin' Broadway: Fey's book includes all of the memorable lines and scenes from the film while also updating it with modern references, including a major emphasis on virtual bullying and a compassionate plea for acceptance. Only the film's epilogue is strangely absent from the stage show. While there are numerous catchy songs, some of the music by Fey's husband Jeff Richmond isn't that memorable. But the lyrics by Nell Benjamin are often on par with Fey's witty dialogue.

Chris Curcio, Curtain Up Phoenix: Not only is "Mean Girls" sadly unoriginal about teeny boppers but the show looks cheap and tacky with awkwardly angled screens on which are projected ridiculously silly "sets." Oh, the show never stops as tired choreography plays out featuring a huge cast of youngish looking chorines playing lead roles without the necessary sparkle that would help sell this lame-witted bauble. In fairness, a capacity opening night crowd of many young theatergoers seemed to love every hackneyed line and timeworn bit of business but does this cheering crowd have other richer musicals with which to compare "Mean Girls"?