BWW Review: MEAN GIRLS at the Eccles Theater Was Worth the Wait

Originally scheduled to play at the Eccles Theater in August 2020, the national tour of Mean Girls was absolutely worth the wait. Stuffed to the brim with laugh out loud jokes, earwormy songs, and introspective moments, and boasting top notch performances and production values, it is yet another Broadway-caliber touring production gifted to the Utah theatre community by Broadway at the Eccles.

MEAN GIRLS (book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin) is based on the 2004 comedy film. When Cady Heron moves to the U.S. from Africa, she learns that high school can be just as cutthroat as the savanna. Where does she belong in the social structure, and what kind of person will it make her become?

Danielle Wade as Cady effortlessly navigates the complexities of the character with strong acting and vocals.

Mary Kate Morrissey as Janis and Eric Huffman as Damian are picture perfect in their parts and narrate the proceedings with panache.

A shoutout to understudy Becca Peterson for her spot-on performance as Karen (usually played by Jonalyn Saxer), alongside Nadina Hassan as iron-willed Regina and Megan Masako Haley as submissive Gretchen.

Also strong are Adante Carter as Aaron Samuels and Kabir Bery as Kevin G, along with April Josephine and Lawrence E. Street as the adults.

The fabulous ensemble effortlessly performs the dynamic choreography by Tony-winning director Casey Nicholaw, and Gregg Barnes' fetch costume design makes them look great doing it.

The vibrant lighting design by Kenneth Posner wonderfully complements the bright, cinematic video design by Finn Ross and Adam Young that fills the adaptable set by Scott Pask, shifting from location to location with ease.

Anyone who loves the movie or is a fan of contemporary musicals should definitely check it out!

MEAN GIRLS plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 5, 2021. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Danielle Wade (Cady) and Adante Carter (Aaron). Photo by Joan Marcus.