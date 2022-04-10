BWW Review: MEAN GIRLS at Kennedy Center

Tina Fey's iconic 2004 movie, Mean Girls, has taken the stage, and you won't want to miss it. For three weeks at the Kennedy Center, you can witness the talented cast of the Mean Girls musical tell the story of homeschooled jungle freak, Cady Heron, who is trying to figure out high school while stuck between the infamous Plastics and non-clique-joiners, Janis and Damian. This show is filled with Fey's entertaining comedy, the struggles of fitting in, vibrant dance breaks, and what it means to be yourself without apologizing for it.

This show was cleverly rewritten to keep the main plot of the movie, but in an updated form. Set in present day, we see the students of North Shore High face not only the intimidating Plastics, but another monster not as prevalent in 2004: social media. The Burn Book isn't the only thing that can keep rumors anymore. With everyone interacting online, it not only holds the power to damage a person's reputation by the click of a button, but it also influences people to see others in a way that makes it seem as though they are untouchable. Fueling apex predator, Regina George, with even more gasoline to make everyone else fear her and also aspire to be her. Then comes Cady Heron, who unbeknownst to her, doesn't realize the damage that can be done by both social media and Regina George.

Eric Huffman (center) and company in Mean Girls. Photo courtesy of the production.

Our lovely narrators, Janis Sarkisian and Damian Hubbard, give us a new insight into the story - replacing Cady's inner monologue from the movie - through song and dance, with a revamped vocabulary to understand the plot in more present or "Gen Z" terms. Mary Kate Morrissey (Janis) and Eric Huffman (Damian) are not only beyond talented, but also gave these characters a new flair that I thoroughly enjoyed watching. They fully immerse themselves into their roles, making their reactions and choices seem very natural and authentic.

Typically, Janis has a very grungy and dark personality, with a spiteful personality. Morrissey's Janis on the other hand, was more contemporary but still had a youthful and fun side to her. She was more unapologetically herself, even if there were some insecurities stemming from her previous friendship with Regina. I loved this take on the character and with a belt like that, I would want to sing "Rather Be Me" all the time. Her performance was effortless and captivating to watch, even when she wasn't in the spotlight. Mary Kate Morrissey is a phenomenal actress, especially in this role, and I strongly urge you to go see her as she has just announced on Tik Tok that her last performance will be on May 29th of this year in Greenville, South Carolina.

Morrissey's partner in crime, Eric Huffman, creates the perfect balance between these two dynamic characters. With a bright and brazen personality, Damian Hubbard will certainly give a performance whenever he sees fit. Huffman was so fun to watch and listen to throughout the show. Whether he is with his George Michael portrait and tambourine, the show choir in the cafeteria, or has his tap shoes on in the art room, no opportunity is missed to impress the audience with his talent and charisma. I also have to shout out his fabulous opt-up in the beginning of "Where Do You Belong," as it was perfectly aligned with the true fashion of Damian.

Mary Kate Morrissey (center) and company in Mean Girls. Photo courtesy of production.

Cue the scary music because we can't forget about the Plastics. Starting with the Queen Bee herself, Nadina Hassan (Regina George). Being a newer addition to the company, there can be quite a reputation to hold up to, but I think Hassan has created a whole new level to be reached by any successor of the role. This new Regina wasn't as outwardly terrifying as others may have portrayed the iconic role. Hassan carefully crafted this character in a way unlike others - being more reserved and sneaky at first, and then striking at the optimum moment. This builds the all-powerful Regina George in an entirely new way, making her even more chilling but exciting to witness. The well-known song "World Burn" seemed to pose no threat to Hassan, as she completely dazzled the audience with her thrilling and insane performance.

Nadina Hassan in Mean Girls. Photo courtesy of production.

Next up is Megan Masako Haley (Gretchen Wieners), who gave us a beautiful, but sad experience of an insecure high schooler. Though Gretchen possesses such great things, she never really feels she can be enough, and constantly seeks the reassurance of her leader, Regina George. Haley lets us into the mind of this character with her gloomy yet lovely ballad, "What's Wrong With Me," starting from feeling so small, but then slowly developing into her own self during the takedown of Regina George. Throughout the show, confidence is gained in both Gretchen and Karen. Cue the Mean Girls veteran, Jonalyn Saxer (Karen Smith). Saxer is no stranger to this fantastic show, being both in the original Broadway ensemble and also stepping into the Karen shoes (which according to Karen are hard to walk in) once in a while, she is seasoned in all things Mean Girls. Though this character is not particularly smart, she casually imparts some wisdom onto Cady in a genuine way. Saxer does a great job at bringing this bubbly role to life, with both her funny one-liners and clean vocal technique. We can all learn a thing or two from Karen, and Saxer's clever timing will make sure you hear her advice.

L-R Jonalyn Saxer, Nadina Hassan, Megan Masako Haley, and Danielle Wade in Mean Girls. Photo courtesy of production.

Then there is the collision of both worlds, represented by Danielle Wade's Cady Heron. Wade is also quite familiar with the Mean Girls world, as she has not only been Cady Heron, but she has also been Janis and the three Adult Women roles on Broadway. There are so many things I could say about her performance because she was so fantastic. Wade played into the unfamiliar and hesitant side of Cady so well, and when she had to show the new "Plastic" side of her, she still displayed the sort of struggle between what she thinks is right and wrong. This is what makes Cady different from her friend groups. Though the entire time she only wants to fit in, she still never completely molds into one clique or another. Wade still brought the authentic Cady through, even if some times were more murky than others. This role is not an easy one either. Being on stage most of the time, singing a lengthy and difficult score, while also going through a whole range of personalities, Wade never faltered. From her first note in "It Roars" to her last in "I See Stars," everything was clear, powerful, and amazing. She impressively tells of the perils of high school through her character, and easily nails it. Seeing Danielle Wade as Cady Heron is something I hope many go to see, as I can assure you will be blown away. She has also just announced on Instagram that her departure from the show will be May 1st, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee.

L-R Adante Carter and Danielle Wade in Mean Girls. Photo courtesy of production.

This show cannot be completed without the rest of the cast though. Adante Carter (Aaron Samuels), April Josephine (Adult Women), Kabir Bery (Kevin G), Lawrence E. Street (Mr. Duvall), and the rest of the ensemble truly bring you into the story and the world of high school. One of the largest things that caught my attention was the choreography and how non-challenging they made it seem, knowing well that it is very challenging. Additionally, the whole personality of the school environment was built by these people and would not be Mean Girls without them. From acting like animals, to rolling in desks, and every other prop and movement in between, it not only displayed how much of a "well oiled machine" this company is, but it really showed how trusting and close these people are. Not only is the show unlike many others, but you don't always see the togetherness the people of the show have. I highly recommend seeing Mean Girls at the Kennedy Center or anywhere it may be near you. Even if you've already seen the show, it might be worth coming back to see some new changes that were wisely added. Though you may be reliving high school for a couple hours, I promise it's worth it.