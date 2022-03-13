BWW Review: MEAN GIRLS at Orpheum Theater

The mean girls are back in action, and this time you can sit with them! The hit Broadway musical Mean Girls is taking up residence at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Omaha and my ears are still ringing from the thunderous applause and cheers that met the cast as they bowed, following an electric performance earlier this week.

Based on the 2004 movie written by Tina Fey, this ridiculously fun musical features energetic performances, melodies that linger hours after leaving the theater, and choreography that leaves you wanting to get up and party. Regardless of the table you sat at during lunch in high school, the show pays tribute to and celebrates each and every person who sees it.

Leading the way in the opening number are Mary Kate Morrissey and Eric Huffman, who play Janice and Damien. Their chemistry is undeniable, and their comedic timing and delivery is spot on. Huffman is a true triple threat and showcases not only stellar vocals and acting chops, but true dance ability, which is undeniable as his tap number "Stop" in act two is a showstopper. Morrissey returns to Omaha after most recently touring with the cast of Wicked, where she defied gravity as Elphaba. Her vocals are nothing short of simply astounding, with her version of the hit "I'd Rather Be Me" leaving the audience both breathless and energized at the same time. The song is a true anthem for being your authentic self, no matter the social cost. My only true and selfish complaint about the show is that we don't get to hear more from her.

Some other standout performances are turned out by Danielle Wade, Megan Masako Haley, Adante Carter, and Kabir Bery, who play Cady Heron, Gretchen Wieners, Aaron Samuels and Kevin G respectfully. Wade has charm, humor, and a voice that seems to know no limits, and she is a solid choice to take the reins of the iconic role first made popular by Lindsay Lohan in the 2004 film. Haley is endearing and to a certain degree somewhat tragic as Gretchen Wieners, who on more than one occasion wonders what is wrong with her and why she isn't always included even in the core four. Her voice is steady and her humor makes her not only personable but very likable.

Carter is a solid choice as lead heartthrob Aaron Samuels, with a voice and presence that draw the audience in. His chemistry with Wade is endearing, and you root for them from the get go. Bery is a burst of energy as Kevin G, head of the mathletes. His performance is a pleasant surprise, with the only thing more impressive than his math skills being his moves in "Whose House Is This" and "Do This Thing."

The music is exciting. The choreography is thrilling. And the story, while familiar to many, reminds us all that everyone is human. If it wasn't for the adult content I would recommend the show for families and people of all ages, but I would be remiss to not mention the language and sexual content that are hard to miss. With that being said, I truly believe this is not only a fun piece of theater, but an important piece in so many ways that reminds us to look beyond the exterior and not just focus on the plastic in life. We are all beautiful. We are all stars in our own right. We all matter. And isn't that just the most fetch?

Photography: Jenny Anderson