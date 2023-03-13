Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: Funny (and 'Fetch') MEAN GIRLS The Musical Arrives at OC's Segerstrom Center

The stage adaptation of the ultra-quotable Tina Fey-scripted teen cult hit comedy gets a renewed burst of high-energy theatrics

Mar. 13, 2023  
Review: Funny (and 'Fetch') MEAN GIRLS The Musical Arrives at OC's Segerstrom Center
The cast of MEAN GIRLS - THE MUSICAL National Tour.
Photo by Jenny Anderson.

Full disclosure: I am admittedly, um, one of those people who can instantly quote lines from the hilarious movie Mean Girls as part of my every day life.

The hit Paramount Pictures teen satire---armed with a brilliant script written by Saturday Night Live/30 Rock alum Tina Fey and starred Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams---is one of those pop culture touchstone films that, upon its arrival in 2004, immediately burrowed itself into many people's brains (including the one attached to a much younger version of me), thanks to its intriguing (though familiar) premise, its spunky dialogue, its biting wit, and its signature Fey-esque sarcastic tone.

A hysterical, almost humorously anthropological examination of the world of modern-day teen girls and their (sometimes) toxic interactions, Mean Girls is one of those satirical movies that just demands repeat viewing to truly appreciate its brilliance. And, judging by its vocal fandom, it has certainly earned its notoriety.

So, naturally, the thought of this (now) teen classic being reimagined as a full-fledged Broadway stage musical made fans like me giddy with anticipation.

With a book written by Fey herself and featuring music from husband Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, MEAN GIRLS - THE MUSICAL---directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw---first debuted as an out-of-town tryout production in Washington D.C. in 2017 before making its Broadway bow the following year. The stage adaptation, to no one's surprise, eventually becomes a cult hit too---right up until its forced closure in March of 2020 due to the global pandemic.

The COVID outbreak, like for many other public performances, is also to blame for the show's national tour coming to a screeching halt in 2020, preventing its scheduled West Coast shows to be seen. But thankfully, the tour eventually resumed and finally made its way to Southern California earlier this year with a month-long stop at the Pantages Theatre in January. Now currently parked at OC's Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, the show will continue to try to make "fetch" happen through March 19, 2023.

Review: Funny (and 'Fetch') MEAN GIRLS The Musical Arrives at OC's Segerstrom Center
Jasmine Rogers, Nadina Hassan, Morgan Ashley Bryant,
and English Bernhardt. Photo by Jenny Anderson.

In a fun coincidence, the show's opening night performance in the OC also happened on the very first day of principal photography for the upcoming movie adaptation of the MEAN GIRLS musical, now being filmed for Paramount+. Talk about a full-circle moment!

So after all this wait for us who never caught the original Broadway production... is MEAN GIRLS - THE MUSICAL worth a Glenn Coco-sized candy gram?

The answer is an ecstatic yes. Is the show perfect? Um... Not quite (and that's okay).

First off, the show, overall, is pretty fun and genuinely entertaining, filled with lots of cheer-worthy laughs that, yes, involve many of those quotable moments many of us love from the film---even though, oddly, some of these infamous lines were rewarded with a quiet chuckle rather than a loud guffaw.

Just like the film, the stage musical also centers around the arrival of previously home-schooled Cady Heron (lovely-voiced English Bernhardt), fresh from growing up in Kenya with her academic parents, who must now must face the wild halls of North Shore High School located in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois.

Life, understandably, is much different in the U.S., where she quickly discovers a clique-based kind of social caste system embedded in the school. The more different you are, it seems, the less likely you'll find a lot of peer acceptance or camaraderie from the popular or even the "normal" crowd.

Cady, thankfully, is quickly taken under the wings of a couple of funny, quirky outcasts: bubbly, out-and-proud Damian (a winning Eric Huffman) and her goth-punk-lite best friend Janis (a spectacular Lindsay Heather Pearce), who feel that Cady might be a kindred spirit. They school her on how to navigate the ins-and-outs of school, including identifying the school's different cliques and where she might possibly belong---which, obvs, is with Damian and Janis, of course. They even try to dissuade her from joining the "Mathletes," the school's competitive math team, labeling them as a route to "social suicide."

But, most importantly, they also warn Cady about the "Plastics," a trio of ladies who are basically the royal rulers of the school. These girls, they tell her, are worshipped, envied, and feared, especially its leader and "Queen Bee" Regina George (the commanding Nadina Hassan), an "apex predator" who rules the school with intimidation, bullying, and unchecked privilege.

Review: Funny (and 'Fetch') MEAN GIRLS The Musical Arrives at OC's Segerstrom Center
Lindsay Heather Pearce (center). Photo by Jenny Anderson.

A Queen is, of course, nothing without her minions, so she is always flanked by her two popular followers: Gretchen Wieners (the excellent Mary Beth Donahoe, the first of three actors playing the role during the OC leg), Regina's loyal---and nervous---right-hand gal who is hell-bent in always getting her approval; and Karen Smith (scene-stealing Morgan Ashley Bryant), a, um, not-so-smart gal with little awareness of the world, but has impeccable fashion sense.

In a surprising turn, Cady crosses paths with the Plastics in the cafeteria, which later prompts Regina to spontaneously invite Cady to have lunch with them for the entire week---an "honor" bestowed to Cady because Regina finds her oddness fascinating.

Janis and Damian are ecstatic for Cady, if only to send her on a fact-finding mission to report back all the crazy things that happen with the Plastics for them to all delightfully mock later. It turns out, we learn later, that Janis hates Regina with a passion, a feeling that has remained strong ever since they had a very humiliating falling out years before.

Meanwhile, Cady develops a crush on the cute boy in her math class, Aaron Samuels (the dashing Adante Carter). This development troubles Gretchen, who reveals that Aaron is actually Regina's ex and is, therefore, off-limits. But after learning of this crush, Regina fake-encourages naive Cady to pursue him with her blessing, even though, behind her back, Regina is doing everything she can to get back with Aaron---despite still seeing another boy on the side.

And thus begins Cady's new mission, egged on by her new best pals Janis and Damian: to exact ultimate revenge and take down Regina George once and for all---from the inside and without any suspicion that it's happening.

Vibrant, energetic, and very funny, MEAN GIRLS - THE MUSICAL is brimming with charm and youthful vigor, hiding an empowering anti-bullying message in a pop culture embracing package.

Review: Funny (and 'Fetch') MEAN GIRLS The Musical Arrives at OC's Segerstrom Center
Adante Carterand English Bernhardt. Photo by Jenny Anderson.

Sure, some of the movie's bite is somewhat diluted in favor of more broad, sardonic strokes, but, essentially, the spirit, wit, and intent of the original is very much still at the core of this adaptation's foundation. Fans of the movie will be glad to know that Fey smartly keeps many of the memorable key things from her movie script intact here, albeit updated a bit to suit the world we live in today---which is now 20 (!) years after the film first came out. Somehow the two decades that have passed hasn't dampened this musical's deeper themes and motifs, now adding the additional layer of an Evan Hansen-esque social media component.

Also enjoyable is this touring show's talented, very youthful ensemble, a boisterous, well-caffeinated bunch who sing and dance up a storm (Nicholaw's choreography is a winner here) and who expertly navigate a busy, high-traffic criss-cross of interweaving characters, much like the volatile chaos and fury of high school itself.

The entire cast---especially its leads---are all terrific, charismatic performers, but the show has bonafide singing superstars in the form of Pearce and Hassan who play two strong adversaries worthy of one another's presence. It's a clash both actresses play their strengths towards and it's rather enjoyable to watch. I enjoyed the rapport between Bernhardt's Cady and Carter's Aaron, and I adored Bryant and Donahoe in their showy, distinct roles as Gretchen and Karen, respectively. Huffman is a reliably comedic presence as Damian---and needs to be my best friend immediately. Extra special shout-out to the superb Heather Ayers who plays not only Regina's "cool mom" (super funny every time), but also math teacher Mrs. Norbury and Cady's mom.

This enthusiastic cast appropriately complements this stage iteration's dazzling, very overstimulating visual environments created by combining Scott Pask's scenic design, Kenneth Posner's lighting, and the wow-inducing video designs by Finn Ross and Adam Young that transform environments instantaneously.

To be honest, I mostly attribute projected sets as a sort of short-cut/cop-out for actual use of physical sets, but here in MEAN GIRLS, its implementation is actually its own dazzling star-turn. The colorful, fast-paced projections not only serve its main purpose as quick-changing scenic backdrops, but they also act as punctuated visual aides to help propel plots points, funny gags, and story benchmarks forward with amusing digital aplomb.

Through the loudspeakers, the show's awesome-sounding big orchestra---under the baton of musical director Chris Kong---create a techno-modern soundscape that blends pop music with a little Broadway flair. Some of that sound sometimes overpowers the singers a bit, but very sparingly and not enough to render what's happening incomprehensible (louder mics on the performers might help).

The major change that fans of the source material will notice is that rather than keep the show's setting in the early aughts, MEAN GIRLS - THE MUSICAL presents itself as a peppy, very hip update. Despite now being set in current times---where social media (non-existent in 2004) is now an unavoidable appendage for most people---the familiar story and characters from the film are (thankfully) kept just as they are.

Act 1 sets up everything rather well, particularly its rousing "Where Do You Belong" and "Meet the Plastics" numbers which both, back-to-back, do a great job of introducing Cady to the social hierarchy at North Shore High (and the dancing and vocals are top-notch).

Act 2 feels very much like a mad rush to get to Regina's ultimate freakout-slash-revenge, making the dialogue (and, frankly, some of the songs and situations) seem half-baked. We get redemption, though, thanks to Pearce's performance of "I'd Rather Be Me" a really awesome misfits anthem that plenty of future musical theater college applicants will be belting for their auditions.

Review: Funny (and 'Fetch') MEAN GIRLS The Musical Arrives at OC's Segerstrom Center
Morgan Ashley Bryant, Nadina Hassan, Jasmine Rogers,
and English Bernhardt. Photo by Jenny Anderson.

But, when all is seen and done, MEAN GIRLS - THE MUSICAL is a genuinely fun time, and is an enjoyable extension of the original movie that started a quote-heavy fandom. I found myself laughing out loud a lot, particularly during the specific lines I memorably love the most. The majority of the songs are winners (I could do without "Whose House is This" to be honest, and "More is Better" needs a rewrite or two) and this cast performs them with energetic joy. If the upcoming movie version of this musical is any bit as fun as this, then I can't wait to see it.

For now, enjoy MEAN GIRLS - THE MUSICAL while it's still here in the OC or when it finally comes to a town near you. It's a strong case for making "fetch" happen.

* Follow this reviewer on Twitter: @cre8iveMLQ *

Photos by Jenny Anderson, courtesy of Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Performances of MEAN GIRLS - THE MUSICAL continue at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, CA through March 19, 2023. Tickets can be purchased online at www.SCFTA.org, by phone at 714-556-2787 or in person at the SCFTA box office (open daily at 10 am). Segerstrom Center for the Arts is located at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa. For tickets or more information, visit SCFTA.org.




SHANGHAI SONATAS: A NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT at The Wallis Bram Goldsmith Theater Photo
SHANGHAI SONATAS: A NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT at The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater
Special Offer: Save Now on Tickets to the World Premiere of Shanghai Sonatas
Photos: Lora Dene King Welcomes Black Out Night Audience to TWILIGHT Photo
Photos: Lora Dene King Welcomes Black Out Night Audience to TWILIGHT
Last night, Center Theatre Group hosted a Black Out Night performance of Anna Deavere Smith’s “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992.” Rodney King’s Daughter Lora Dene King gave a pre-show welcome, followed by a reception after the performance. Check out photos from the event here!
Masters of Illusion Returns To The CW Network For Week Six Of Season Nine Photo
Masters of Illusion Returns To The CW Network For Week Six Of Season Nine
MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Six of its Ninth Anniversary Season on The CW Network with back-to-back episodes airing on Saturday, March 18, 2023 8/7 Central.
Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present Mike Farrell in DR. KEELINGS CURVE in April Photo
Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present Mike Farrell in DR. KEELING'S CURVE in April
Sierra Madre Playhouse will present Dr. Keeling's Curve, written by George Shea, directed by Kirsten Sanderson, and starring Mike Farrell at Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024. Performances run April 21- April 23, 2023.

From This Author - Michael Quintos

A So. Cal. Contributing Editor since 2009, Michael Lawrence Quintos is a talented, mild-mannered Designer by day. But as night falls, he regularly performs on various stages everywhere as a Counter... (read more about this author)


Review: The Funny Ladies Rule in Musical Theatre West's 9 TO 5 - THE MUSICALReview: The Funny Ladies Rule in Musical Theatre West's 9 TO 5 - THE MUSICAL
February 15, 2023

Endearing and earnest, MTW’s new production of 9 TO 5 - THE MUSICAL---which continues performances at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach through February 26---is a pleasing musical comedy (adapted from the hit film) filled with hilarious dialogue, outrageous silliness, and, of course, really catchy tunes via Dolly Parton.
Review: Funny and Surprisingly Thoughtful RIDE THE CYCLONE Thrills at OC's Chance TheaterReview: Funny and Surprisingly Thoughtful RIDE THE CYCLONE Thrills at OC's Chance Theater
February 10, 2023

Now having its California premiere at OC's Chance Theater in Anaheim through February 26, RIDE THE CYCLONE is a must-see, wonderfully odd, yet endearingly touching musical comedy that feels like a thoughtfully bonkers hybrid of The Breakfast Club and It's A Wonderful Life, with room for a dollop of Tim Burton-esque quirkiness.
Review: Disney's FROZEN THE MUSICAL Finally Thaws at OC's Segerstrom CenterReview: Disney's FROZEN THE MUSICAL Finally Thaws at OC's Segerstrom Center
February 5, 2023

After its pandemic-delayed pause, the first national tour of FROZEN THE MUSICAL has finally arrived at OC's Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa playing thru February 19, 2023. A not-perfect but still enjoyable adaptation, the show, for the most part, is a creative and entertaining triumph of clever innovation and progressive storytelling.
Review: Gleeful GREASE Revs Up Nostalgia in La MiradaReview: Gleeful GREASE Revs Up Nostalgia in La Mirada
January 27, 2023

Despite outdated, cringe-inducing tropes, McCoy Rigby Entertainment's new production of this ubiquitous rock-and-roll stage musical---now on stage at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts through February 12---manages to still entertain thanks mostly to the superb musical numbers energetically performed by its talented cast.
Review: Musical Theatre West Charms with Lovely New Production of CINDERELLA MusicalReview: Musical Theatre West Charms with Lovely New Production of CINDERELLA Musical
December 14, 2022

While many of the well-meaning narrative tweaks and modernized additions do seem slightly forced and somewhat at odds with the story's original innocence, for the most part, this revised CINDERELLA is a genuinely entertaining, effectively escapist musical filled with joy and magic. MTW's production continues through December 18 in Long Beach.
share