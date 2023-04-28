Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: MEAN GIRLS at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts

Review: MEAN GIRLS at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts

The production runs now through April 30th.

Apr. 28, 2023  

Mean Girls is sitting with Jacksonville this week! Mean Girls is written by Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, and Nell Benjamin based on the 2004 movie of the same name, also by Tina Fey! The audience follows the story of Cady Heron (English Bernhardt), the new student at Northshore High School. Cady learns that high school is just like the jungles of Africa from which she came. She "Meets the Plastics" the top of the high school hierarchy. However, when Cady learns how cruel the queen bee, Regina George (Nadina Hassan), can be she and her new friends Janice Sarkisian (Lindsay Heather Pearce) and Damian Hubbard (Eric Huffman) create a "Revenge Party" to bring Regina George down. The audience observes each characters' growth, just as we all did through high school.

The protagonist, Cady Heron (English Bernhardt), did a fantastic job stepping into this role. The audience observes an optimistic new girl starting in "It Roars" as she moves from Africa to join the new jungle of high school. By the end of Act 1, the audience observes Bernhardt as the new "Apex Predator" in "Fearless" as she took over the position previously owned by Regina George (Nadina Hassan). Then the audience sees true growth in "I See Stars" as Cady (Bernhardt) realizes the importance of being your own person, being kind, and enjoying the important things in life. Just a little side note, I saw the first national tour of If/Then twice in which Bernhardt was part of the ensemble. It brought me great joy to see her go from a talented member of the ensemble to the protagonist of a popular musical!

The plastics were the typical Mean Girls we all recognized from the movie, and life. Regina George (Nadina Hassan) had the presence that Rachel McAdams originated in 2004. The way Hassan introduces the character in "Meet the Plastics" saying "My name is Regina George, and I am a massive deal. Fear me, love me, stand, and stare at me" proves she knows her place in the high school hierarchy. Gretchen Wieners (Mary Beth Donahoe) played Regina George's best friend. However, the audience observes the true hurt that Regina causes through Donahoe's performance, specifically "What's Wrong with Me?" The last of the plastics is Karen Smith (Morgan Ashley Bryant). Bryant's performance in "Sexy" truly displayed her vocal talent and comedic timing.

The two artsy outsiders, Janis Sarkisian (Lindsay Heather Pearce) and Damian Hubbard (Eric Huffman) help Cady (Bernhardt) navigate through the jungle of high school. They are also more or less the narrators in the beginning and end of the musical. It is very apparent to the audience that Pearce and Huffman have great friendship chemistry. Pearce has an incredible voice that was excellently displayed in "Apex Predator" and "I'd Rather Be Me." Huffman does an excellent job as the over-the-top arts kid in all his Liza Minelli and Judy Garland t-shirts, and the tap numbers he breaks into as he is teaching Cady (Bernhardt).

The attention to detail in this show is impressive. I loved when the theatre kids were introduced in "Where Do You Belong?" as they all stand wearing popular musical t-shirts, like Wicked and Hamilton. I also loved the electronic screens that change the scenes and display social media posts about some of the characters, which gave me Dear Evan Hansen vibes.

Mean Girls is such a nostalgic treat for everyone who enjoyed the movie, but also those who may have been missing out on the iconic movie. Mean Girls will be here now through April 30th.





Related Stories
REAF to Present a One-Night-Only Benefit Cabaret Featuring Cast Members from MEAN GIRLS To Photo
REAF to Present a One-Night-Only Benefit Cabaret Featuring Cast Members from MEAN GIRLS Tour
The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) will present a special One Night Only Benefit Cabaret featuring cast members from the touring cast of the Tony Award-winning show MEAN GIRLS. The evening of music, dance & comedy will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, 7:30 pm at Marines' Memorial Theater.
Video: Lorne Michaels & the Cast of MEAN GIRLS Walk the Red Carpet Photo
Video: Lorne Michaels & the Cast of MEAN GIRLS Walk the Red Carpet
Mean Girls is now on stage at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there as the musical's stars walked the red carpet, along with producer Lorne Michaels. 
Tonights Performance of MEAN GIRLS at the Hobby Center Rescheduled Photo
Tonight's Performance of MEAN GIRLS at the Hobby Center Rescheduled
Tonight's performance of Mean Girls has been rescheduled at the Hobby Center. Read their statement here.
Photos: Check Out All New Photos of the National Tour of MEAN GIRLS Photo
Photos: Check Out All New Photos of the National Tour of MEAN GIRLS
All new production photos have been released for the North American Tour of MEAN GIRLS, based on the hit film.  Check out the photos her!

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Mean Girls Unisex Names Tee

Mean Girls Unisex Names Tee

Mean Girls Really Pretty Mug

Mean Girls Really Pretty Mug

Mean Girls Lapel Pin

Mean Girls Lapel Pin

Mean Girls Wednesday Socks

Mean Girls Wednesday Socks




From This Author - Jordan Higginbotham

Jordan is a graduate student and dietetic intern. Theater is her artistic escape from the world of science and dietetics. Jordan has enjoyed being the Jacksonville Regional Contributor fo... (read more about this author)


Review: JERSEY BOYS at Alhambra Theatre and DiningReview: JERSEY BOYS at Alhambra Theatre and Dining
April 29, 2023

“Oh What a Night” at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining for the opening of Jersey Boys on April 28th! I have been to many shows at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining, and I am not sure the last time I saw so many audience members so excited to hear such iconic songs. Jersey Boys follows the creation and downfall of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
Review: MEAN GIRLS at Jacksonville Center For The Performing ArtsReview: MEAN GIRLS at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts
April 28, 2023

Cady, the new student who learns that high school is like the jungles of Africa. She “Meets the Plastics” the top of the high school hierarchy, and learns how cruel queen bee, Regina George, is and her friends Janice and Damian create a “Revenge Party” to bring Regina down. We see each characters' growth, just as we all did through high school.
Review: ARSENIC AND OLD LACE at Alhambra Theatre And DiningReview: ARSENIC AND OLD LACE at Alhambra Theatre And Dining
March 28, 2023

Arsenic and Old Lace opened at Alhambra Theatre and Dining on March 24th! The play was written by Joseph Kesselring and published in 1941 and follows the Brewster family including the responsible Mortimer Brewster, the eclectic Teddy Brewster, and the brother Jonathan Brewster, as well as the seemingly innocent aunts Abby and Martha Brewster.
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Jacksonville Center For The Performing ArtsReview: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts
March 22, 2023

Jesus Christ Superstar opened at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday March 21st. The groundbreaking Andrew Lloyd Webber musical first opened in 1971 and has been rocking theatre since. The musical is roughly based on the Gospel’s accounts of the events leading up the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Review: THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE at Alhambra Theatre And DiningReview: THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE at Alhambra Theatre And Dining
March 2, 2023

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, the second show of the 2023 season at the Alhambra Theatre and Dining, opened on February 10th. The audience observed wonderful storytelling as the actors revealed how “The Chicken Ranch” got its start and was ultimately shut down when it was revealed to be a brothel of sorts.
share