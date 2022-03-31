BWW Review: MEAN GIRLS is just a regular show, it's a cool show at the Murat Theatre

If you were asked if you wanted to go back to high school, the odds are you would say no. But if that high school happens to be North Shore, then you would definitely want to say yes. Mean Girls is a celebration of all the worst, best, cringe-worthy moments from those haunted halls wrapped up in a superb musical package.

Celeste:

I have a soft spot in my heart for Mean Girls because it infiltrated my own teenage pop culture vocabulary. Who doesn't want to look at someone and say, "She doesn't even go here!" It's a total classic. I was waiting anxiously to see if the musical could deliver just as much punchy fun, and I was not disappointed. Mean Girls is a whirlwind of color, drama, and sassy humor that you would not want to miss.

I will completely own my bias and admit that I already loved the character of Janis, but I did not know my love would deepen when I saw her portrayed by Mary Kate Morrissey. She brought out this intoxicating blend of hardness and generosity that really enhanced the character. She also has an exceptionally powerful musical presence in every number and really packs a punch with her feature song, "I'd Rather Be Me."

Now to the true Mean Girls, the dreaded Plastics. It's hard to be an iconic character, but I was particularly taken with Jonalyn Saxer's portrayal of Karen Smith. To say she was fully committed to her character would be an understatement. She remained a fully-realized Karen right through the curtain call. You will find it hard not to watch her antics in every scene she is part of.

A somewhat surprising standout in the cast was actually a three-part character played by April Josephine. She had to switch between being Mrs. Heron, Ms. Norbury, and Mrs. George. She made the transitions so convincing that you would never have guessed that it was one actress playing three parts. That is an enviable skill and made me appreciate her performance even more after the fact.

The show as a whole was enhanced by some smart modern touches and also by some added emotional depth. There were some great moments that reminded everyone of their shared humanity, regardless of social labels. It brought out the heartfelt, fun, and free-spirited part of high school that is worth revisiting.

Dylan:

For me, musical adaptations of movies can be either a hit or miss with no in-between. I am happy to say that the musical version of MEAN GIRLS, based on the cult classic 2004 movie, was maybe more fun than the movie itself.



The show opened with Damian (Eric Huffman) and Janis (Mary Kate Morrissey) recounting the story of MEAN GIRLS to the audience in "A Cautionary Tale," but the banter with Damian's over-the-top bright personality and Janis' endearing sarcasm clues the audience in that this particular show should know it isn't meant to be taken too seriously. In Mean Girls, Cady Heron (Danielle Wade), has to make the move to Illinois from Kenya. While being initially eager to go to high school in the U.S, Cady immediately finds that it isn't as easy as she thought to find friends.



From the way the show provided the Mean Girls characters with some much-needed complexity, to the dynamo vocals of Nadina Hassan and Morrissey as Regina and Janis, to the way the scenes effortlessly changed from one to the next - complete with traditional high-school desks on wheels and lunch trays - Mean Girls was a treat.

It's one of those shows that you don't have to think too hard about. Social commentary was peppered throughout the musical, mostly from the clever duo of Janis and Damian, and it made for an added plus that called into question what the musical's objective really is about.



Going into the show and seeing characters from a movie I know well come to life on stage was even better than I expected. Audiences are in for some fun with "Sexy," Karen's moment to shine when she sings about dressing how you want on Halloween. "World Burn" will give you chills in the best way it can as you watch Regina outline her return, and "I'd Rather Be Me" is the ideal blend of sass and badass that summarizes Janis's character and her annoyances with how the girls at the school are acting.



On top of the performers' all-around vocal talent, there are notable dance numbers (including a show-stopping tap-dance routine) that brought some extra pep to the stage, completed with lively costumes and a unique LCD screen backdrop that quickly transforms into the many diverse settings throughout the show. Mean Girls also stuck to the plot of the movie fairly accurately, but if you love musicals as much as I do, the memorable songs, sassy commentary that will have the whole audience laughing, this is a show for you.

Be sure to get your tickets for Mean Girls because no one wants to be told, "You can't sit with us!" Mean Girls is playing at the Murat Theatre from now until April 3rd.