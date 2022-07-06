Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: MEAN GIRLS at Rochester Broadway Theatre League

Review: MEAN GIRLS at Rochester Broadway Theatre League

Now through July 10th at Rochester's Broadway Theatre League.

Central New York News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 6, 2022  

If you're looking for an excuse to don your pink and revisit the jungle of high school cliques, politics, and popularity contests, the Rochester Broadway Theatre League has just the show for you. Playing now until July 10th is Mean Girls, Tina Fey's brilliant musical adaption of the 2004 movie starring Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan.

Janis Sarkisian (Adriana Scalice) and Damian Hubbard (Eric Huffman) welcome the audience to their "Cautionary Tale": Cady Heron (English Bernhardt) is the new girl at North Shore High School in Chicago, desperate to fit in and find friends. Janis and Damian befriend the new girl, and when The Plastics set their sights on Cady, Janis convinces naive Cady to be their "friend" in order to bring down Queen Bee Regina George (Nadina Hassan)'s reign. Along the way, Cady loses herself, her friends, and her crush, all for the chance to be popular and loved. When dethroned Regina gets revenge by releasing the Burn Book, Cady is brought down and must mend her broken relationships with Janis, Aaron (Adante Carter, Drew Reddington on the night I attended), and even Regina.

I admittedly entered the Auditorium Theatre with low expectations, expecting a baseline of entertainment but not to be overly impressed. After all, the trendline of Broadway over the last 20+ years is a graveyard of screen-to-stage adaptations, and while a very small handful have worked ("Waitress", "The Band's Visit", "Hairspray") most have not ("Shrek", "Frozen", "Spider-Man", "Pretty Woman", etc. etc. etc.). Over the course of the evening I was treated to a masterclass on how to adapt a movie---a wildly popular movie, nonetheless---into a stage musical that honors the source material while adding depth to the characters and themes, flair and excitement to the production, and modernization that helps avoid a dated-feeling story; after all, they mainly communicate through landline phones in the "Mean Girls" movie (you heard me Zoomers).

The "Mean Girls" musical weaves together a 2000's-era story of high school carnage with all the trappings of a show from Broadway's golden era that feels like it could have been written by Rogers and Hammerstein, complete with tap-dancing, huge ensemble dance numbers, kick lines, ballads, and intricate costume changes that could have only been devised in the mind of Tina Fey. Take that already-delicious stew and throw in a production design rife with everything from expansive multimedia backdrops to Lion King-esque animal puppetry, and you'll get a sense of what the "Mean Girls" stage experience is like.

"Mean Girls" the musical pays homage to the iconic movie we elder millennials will forever cherish and is beautifully adapted to the stage and infused with new laughs, incredible dancing, and biting social commentary that will be appreciated by all, not just those of us who attended high school in the early 2000s. It's playing at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre until July 10th.





Related Articles View More Central New York Stories


From This Author - Colin Fleming-Stumpf

Colin Fleming-Stumpf is a lover of all things theatre and performing arts. A native of Rochester, NY, Colin has acted on stages across Upstate and Western New York and is active in the regional theatre... (read more about this author)

BWW Review: THE BAND'S VISIT at Rochester Broadway Theatre League
June 8, 2022

What did our critic think of The Band's Visit in Rochester? The first words in 'The Band's Visit' are 'Once not long ago a group of musicians came to Israel from Egypt. You probably didn't hear about it. It wasn't very important.' These words don't exactly tee-up the audience for a musical full of sparkly costumes and dazzling kick lines, which is good because that's not at all what 'The Band's Visit' comes to deliver. What this show offers is much simpler and more fleeting. It's a story about love, music, and connection.
BWW Review: YOGA PLAY at Geva Theatre
May 25, 2022

Geva Theatre's second-to-last production of the 2021/2022 season is a techno futuristic-feeling comedy that takes the audience deep into the sunny California culture of fitness, yoga, spiritual gurus, and their intersection with today's social media-driven, brand-obsessed world. 'Yoga Play' traffics in themes that are familiar to all of us trying to navigate an ever-increasingly online and consumeristic world, and does so with plenty of laughter and thought-provoking fodder for the audience.
BWW Review: PLACEBO at Out Of Pocket Productions
May 18, 2022

After a successful play reading in 2017 and a long hiatus due to COVID (for more of the backstory, see Jeff Siuda's director's note), Out of Pocket Productions is finally presenting 'Placebo', a quirky and thought-provoking play by Melissa James Gibson, at Rochester's MuCCC.
BWW Review: CALENDAR GIRLS at Blackfriars Theatre
May 10, 2022

If you're looking for a theatre experience rife with laughs, tears, cheekiness, dry British wit, and a not-insignificant amount of very-near nudity, I am here to tell you that Rochester's Blackfriars Theatre has got the show for you. 'Calendar Girls', a play adapted by Tim Firth and based on the 2003 movie of the same name, is a joyfully irreverent romp that can only be described as a romantic/dramatic comedy....a rom-dram-edy. Did I just invent a genre?
BWW Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at JCC Centerstage Theatre
May 9, 2022

To end its 2021-2022 season, JCC's Centerstage Theatre is currently presenting 'Little Shop of Horrors', the 1982 doo-wop campy masterpiece from the twisted minds of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, and a stalwart favorite of the late 20th century musical theatre repertoire. Like most 'Little Shop' productions, JCC's is big, wild, whacky, funny, and delightfully macabre.