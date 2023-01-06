Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Lorne Michaels & the Cast of MEAN GIRLS Walk the Red Carpet in Los Angeles

Watch the stars walk the red carpet!

Jan. 06, 2023  

Mean Girls is now on stage at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there as the musical's stars walked the red carpet, along with producer Lorne Michaels.

The cast of Mean Girls in Los Angeles features English Bernhardt (Cady), Nadina Hassan (Regina), Jasmine Rogers (Gretchen), Morgan Ashley Bryan (Karen), Lindsay Heather Pearce (Janis), Eric Huffman (Damian), Adante Carter (Aaron), Heather Ayers (Ms. Norbury), Iain Young (Coach Carr), Caleb Mathura (Kevin G.), and Lawrence E. Street (Mr. Duvall).

The ensemble features Dan Horn, Wesley J Barnes, Maya Imani, Erica Simone Barnett, Lily Kaufmann, Noah Blessing, Milan Magana, Mary Beth Donahoe, hSydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Niani Feelings, Becca Petersen, Sky Flaherty, Kyra Smith, Samuel Gerber, Avilon Trust Tate Jamary Gil, and Kevin Wang.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award® winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award® nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

New York Magazine calls Mean Girls "HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." Chicago Tribune says "Tina Fey writes FUNNIER, SMARTER, SHARPER satire than anyone else in the business." People Magazine declares the show is "FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS - Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin's songs keep the laughs coming!" The New York Daily News raves Mean Girls "TICKLES THE EARS, EYES AND FUNNY BONE - the direction by Casey Nicholaw packs style, invention and red bull-force energy." And Entertainment Weekly proclaims it "A MARVEL: DAZZLING & HILARIOUS!"

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.






