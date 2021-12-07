Review Roundup: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Reopens on Broadway

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child officially reopened on Broadway tonight, December 7, at the Lyric Theatre. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child originally cast a spell over the world as an epic two-part event. Now, the show has been boldly restaged as one singular performance by the award-winning creative team for its return to North America. With just one ticket in hand, audiences will enjoy all the adventure the continuation of Harry's story entails in one magical afternoon or evening.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

See what the critics are saying!

Alexis Soloski, The New York Times: The original "Cursed Child," with its luxuriant running time and hyperfocus - for better and worse - on the emotional lives of its characters, felt explicitly theatrical, the wresting of a real work of dramatic art from a massively popular franchise. This new version remains ravishingly entertaining, but is also, like the movie adaptations, a more obvious attempt to cash in on Pottermania ...

During the sped-up beginning, I wondered, darkly, if the show could now exist as just another theme park attraction. It's more than that. Besides, three and a half hours of enchantment is still a hell of a ride.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Despite its shrinking, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has kept most of its charm. The spectacular set pieces of John Tiffany's production remain-the staircase ballet, the underwater swimming scene, the gorgeous flying wraiths-but about a third of the former text has been excised. Some of the changes are surgical trims, and others are more substantial. The older characters take the brunt of the cuts (Harry's flashback nightmares, for example, are completely gone); there is less texture to the conflicts between the fathers and sons, and the plotting sometimes feels more rushed than before. But the changes have the salutary effect of focusing the story on its most interesting new creations...