Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On A BRONX TALE's National Tour

The North American Tour of A BRONX TALE, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo is now on tour.

The full cast of A Bronx Tale, which features 11 alumni from the Broadway production, is led by Joe Barbara as Sonny, Richard H. Blake as Lorenzo, Joey Barreiro as Calogero, Michelle Aravena as Rosina, Brianna-Marie Bell as Jane, Antonio Beverly as Tyrone, Frankie Leoni as Young Calogero, and Shane Pry as Young Calogero Alternate.

A BRONX TALE's ensemble will feature Mike Backes, Michael Barra, Sean Bell, Joshua Michael Burrage, Joey Calveri, Giovanni DiGabriele, John Gardiner, Peter Gregus, Haley Hannah, Kirk Lydell, Ashley McManus, Chris Messina, Robert Pieranunzi, Brandi Porter, Kyli Rae, Joseph Sammour, Paul Salvatoriello, Brittany Williams and Jason Williams.

The Company is currently performing at the Auditorium Theater in Rochester, NY through Sunday, October 21, and will have performances at Proctors in Schenectady, NY October 23-28 in advance of the Official Tour Opening at the Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles, CA on November 8, 2018. For tour dates and more, please visit www.ABronxTaleTheMusical.com.



Marcia Placito Morphy, Democrat and Chronicle: Memorable scenes abound: The Doo-Wop guys harmonizing under the street light, Young Calogero gambling with dice, Sonny's henchmen (with names like Frankie Coffeecake, Tony-Ten-To-Two and JoJo the Whale) seemingly posing for mugshots with flashbulbs popping as they double-face front and side, and Sonny advising his protégé on dating etiquette in "One of the Great Ones."

Colin Fleming-Stumpf, BroadwayWorld: Arguably the most salient line in A Bronx Tale comes from Lorenzo, who frequently says "the saddest thing in life is wasted talent." Ironically, this quote couldn't be less fitting for the show currently on stage in downtown Rochester. The cast is brimming with talent, and this production of A Bronx Tale is moving, entertaining, and extremely fun.

Nicola Quinn, Rochester Theater: A Bronx Tale has it all! The writing is honest, comical and nostalgic, the music by Alen Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater capture this unique Italian-American culture during the 1960s and bring to life the prejudices between white and black, and necessary changes that lead us here today. It is not often you see such a diverse audience on Broadway but there was a mix of ages, cultures and races - and it all contributed to the overall experience of the show. I can only hope this soon becomes the norm!

