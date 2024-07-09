Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL at Goodman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What did the critics think of Goodman Theatre's world-premiere musical Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil? The musical is a stage adaptation of John Berendt’s iconic non-fiction book—brought to life by creators MacArthur “Genius” Grantee Taylor Mac (book), Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) with choreography by Tanya Birl-Torres.

Tony Award winner Rob Ashford directs a cast led by Tony- and Grammy-Award winning actor J. Harrison Ghee as The Lady Chablis; Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt as Jim Williams; and Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess as Emma Dawes; the full company follows. The world-premiere production of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil is currently in previews, opens July 8 and has been extended through August 11 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre); opening night is July 8. For tickets ($40 – 175, subject to change), call 312.443.3800 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Midnight.

Southern charm is bountiful in Savannah, Georgia. But behind polite smiles, the eccentric residents are filled with secrets and motives. When wealthy antiques dealer Jim Williams is accused of murder, the sensational trial uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil—which sparks Lady Chablis and other Savannahians to change the city forever. Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil—John Berendt’s 1994 blockbuster non-fiction book, a Pulitzer-Prize finalist that was on the New York Times Best-Seller list for 216 weeks—becomes a seductive new musical.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: This show, evocatively designed by Christopher Oram, is something new, weird and gutsy enough to jettison most conventional expectations. Like many pre-Broadway tryouts, it has its strengths and weaknesses and a wildly uneven second half of a second act that suggests everyone simply ran out of enough time to fashion an ending that really satisfies.

Rachel Weinberg, BroadwayWorld: MIDNIGHT is a visual marvel. Oram’s sets and James’s costumes are gorgeous. Lighting designers Neil Austin and Jamie Platt also have particularly astute work; I appreciated the horror movie vibes of the lighting in the second act ensemble number “Reasonable Doubt,” in which the townspeople debate Williams’s guilt. That said, Tanya Birl-Torres’s choreography seems lost in the shuffle. MIDNIGHT’S not a dancey show, but I think Birl-Torres’s movement patterns also seemed haphazard at times.

Check back for more reviews as they come in!

Comments